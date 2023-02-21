The family of a Queanbeyan man who slipped and fell at Gibraltar Falls have issued a heart-felt tribute following his death.
Patrick Prevett, 22, was found dead at the falls around 6.05pm on Saturday. He was the second person to fall and die at the location in less than a week.
The area has now been closed off indefinitely, and the ACT government is considering what further it can do to improve safety at Gibraltar Falls.
Mr Prevett's family, many of whom still live in Orange, have paid tribute to the man "who went by Pat or Patty" to friends.
"He was a generous, kind-hearted family man," a statement from the Prevett family issued to the Central Western Daily read.
"He was a beautiful father, son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, an uncle, a best friend. He was someone who always had his family's back, always put everyone's best interests before his own and made sure there was plenty of food on the table."
Mr Prevett was a qualified bricklayer and had just been promoted to foreman.
"If he wasn't covered in dirt from a hard day's work, he could be found out in the garden with his pride and joy - tomato plants, polishing his vehicle, or getting ready for a fishing trip with his brother and dad. Pat had a passion for cooking, his specialty a delicious Sunday roast," the family's statement said.
"He loved quality time with his family. His beautiful niece and nephews meant the absolute world to him. He was a man of true kindness and anyone who knew Patty would have experienced his great generosity and gentleness. The fisherman's dream is to catch a marlin and we hope Patty is catching plenty up there. We all miss him dearly."
"On Saturday Pat went to the local waterfall with his sister and friends," the post said.
"Sadly due to a very devastating accident, Pat slipped at the top of the waterfall and was later recovered by emergency services.
"We are raising funds to help celebrate and remember Patrick Prevett, and give him the ceremony and send off he deserves.
"Devastatingly the Prevett family has lost a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a friend. Pat was a young and kind-hearted man who had so much life in front of him.
"No family should have to organise a funeral for their son, especially at the young age of 22. As we mourn the loss of a special soul, any donation small or large is greatly appreciated by the Prevett family during this difficult time.
"All donations will contribute to the cost of the funeral to help take the burden off the Prevett family."
Mr Prevett, who worked as a bricklayer at Canberra business CTR Pacific, was remembered as someone who would "give the shirt off his back for anyone".
"It's with a heavy heart that we have to let you know that the young man who passed away at Gibralter Falls on Saturday was one of our bricklayers, Pat Prevett," the company wrote in a Facebook post on Monday evening.
"Pat was a young country boy from Orange, who would honestly give the shirt off his back for anyone, he was loved and respected by all and we'll all miss you mate."
"It's another reminder of how precious life is, please make sure we cherish every moment with our loved ones guys."
Meanwhile, a senior government official said that there was "a shock across the service" after the weekend incident.
A hand rail and a maintained track is in place at Gibraltar Falls which guides visitors to a lower location where they can take photographs.
However, there is an informal track to the top of the falls and the water pools there and several other tricky access points further down the rock faces.
A log railing is in place across the top and signs to warn people of the danger.
Police from Tuggeranong Station, ACT Ambulance Service paramedics, ACT Fire & Rescue members and the Toll Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the location.
About 6.05pm Mr Prevett was found unconscious in the water and was unable to be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
