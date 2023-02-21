Anglicare NSW South, NSW West and ACT has been supporting communities in Canberra and surrounding regions for decades.
The region's first Anglicare Op-Shop opened in May 2001 in Queanbeyan.
Anglicare Retail employs a team of six paid staff who work with more than 40 volunteers collecting, sorting, labelling and selling a wide range of recycled clothing.
The Queanbeyan store also offers Food Fair which is a low cost food purchase option.
Spokeswoman Amy Lanham said Anglicare operates three retail recycling stores in the Canberra/Queanbeyan region that sell quality recycled clothing and household items at affordable prices.
"Profits generated at our retail recycling stores are used to support the work of Anglicare and people in our local community, specifically our emergency relief, and youth and family services programs," she said.
"We believe that op-shopping provides an ethical shopping alternative, reduces landfill and allows people to give back to their community in a variety of ways.
"This can be either by donating their clothing, shopping at our stores or assisting as volunteers.
"These stores also provide an alternative shopping experience for people who need low cost options.
"For these reasons, we think that stores like Anglicare Retail will continue to meet a vital need in the community."
Ms Lanham said Anglicare is always looking for people to join their team of retail volunteers.
"It's a chance to be part of a friendly team that gives back to the wider community," she said.
"Plus it's a whole lot of fun!"
You can check out the website for details on your local store or nearest clothing collection bin or to find out more about becoming a volunteer.
If you are interested in making a donation Anglicare is currently in need of items for winter such as jackets, coats and blankets.
You will find Anglicare Retail at Level 5, 221 London Circuit, Canberra. For details phone 6245 7100 or visit the website at anglicare.com.au. You can also find them on Facebook.
Walter Burley Griffin was an American architect and is best known for designing Canberra. Griffin worked in partnership with his wife Marion Mahony Griffin, and together they developed an innovative modern style.
The Griffin's became known as visionaries, as well as people with a deep respect for the landscape in which they worked.
The Marion and Walter Café were named in honour of this marriage of inspiration and excellence, which gave us Canberra, the iconic city we all love so much.
Set in Canberra's premier dining and events venue located at Regatta Point, The Marion and Walter Café both enjoy sweeping views over Lake Burley Griffin.
"Opening a venue in such an iconic location, in the nation's capital on Lake Burley Griffin, was an excellent fit for the Grand Pacific Group portfolio," head chef Matthew Ouwerkerk said.
"There was an opportunity within the Canberra market for luxurious events, weddings, and what we are known best for, afternoon/high tea."
With its unparalleled views and elegance, The Marion has already proved to be one of the most luxurious and sought-after venues for weddings, corporate and private events in Canberra.
High Tea is served in the restaurant seven days a week from 10am daily and is brought to you by Sydney's high tea connoisseurs, the culinary team behind The Tea Room QVB and Gunners' Barracks.
"Savour freshly baked scones with clotted cream and preserves followed by finely cut sandwiches, savoury pastries and delectable petit cakes all prepared daily by our award-winning patissier," Matthew said.
"To complement is one of Asia's largest selection of Ronnefeldt specialty teas for you to choose from."
A children's High Tea is also available for patrons between the ages of five and 12 years.
Fine dining a la carte lunch is served Monday to Friday from noon to 3pm and combines top quality, seasonal, sustainable produce, and inspired flavours of the globe, to produce spectacular dishes.
"We are always looking for ways to widen our food offering to cater to the clientele that come through the doors, including our vegan and/or gluten free high tea offering," Matthew said.
Walter Café is open for breakfast and lunch from 7am to 4pm daily.
The menu heroes local produce, focusing on quality ingredients, great coffee and local wines; a stylish and alluring interior with cues taken from various elements of the building's original mid-century architecture.
"The Marion and Walter Café are in the same precinct as the National Capital Exhibition and Visitor Centre. With many visitors from Australia and overseas, this gives us an opportunity to represent Canberra, showcasing world-class food and beverage, service, and facilities, paired with iconic Lake Burley Griffin as the backdrop," Matthew said.
"In Canberra, you have amazing views of the surrounding landscape. It's very picturesque! In terms of the food and beverage scene, it is growing rapidly.
"Plus, it's a breeze to get around compared to Melbourne (where I grew up) and Sydney (where I lived for five years). The lifestyle in Canberra is certainly more relaxed."
The Marion and Walter Café are located at ACT Parks Depot, Barrine Dr, Parkes.
For more information or for reservations phone 7252 7711 or go to the websites at themarion.com.au and waltercafe.com.au
If you are struggling to find something other than beige or grey for your living space, then head straight to Pink Flamingo interiors!
Known for her quirky designs and stunning fabrics, Christine Pearce is the owner and the creative passion behind this interior styling and home furnishings business and one of the most beautiful stores in Canberra!
Specialising in unique and custom made furnishings, Pink Flamingo interiors has a range of soft furnishings, new and re-imagined vintage furniture, and decorative pieces, including a huge range of gorgeous lamp shades and bases.
Established in Canberra nearly a decade ago, Pink Flamingo interiors is a keen supporter of Australian artists, designers and makers.
In fact, their own furniture range is 100 per cent Australian made, using locally designed and printed fabrics, upholsterers and even the timber chair frames.
Perhaps you have your own special piece that is in need of some love? Pink Flamingo interiors are experts in restoration and re-upholstery and can give your old favourite a new lease of life.
Christine works with the best upholsterers in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne so you know you will get a quality job and a future heirloom piece.
Christine makes it easy by assisting with the design, selection and supply of fabrics, and dealing with the upholsterers.
To finish off any room you can choose from their range of complementary furnishings such as cushions and lampshades. If you can't find exactly what you want, Pink Flamingo interiors can make it for you!
The flagship store is a treasure trove of colour and design with a great range of Christine's own creations as well as home decor, artwork, fashion and jewellery. Just perfect for gift buying for you or someone else.
The shop is set within a beautiful space called The Plot at Pialligo. There are several retail spaces and a great café so it's a great place to spend an afternoon or weekend!
Visit the store today, or you can contact Christine on 0435 860 399, or send an email to christine@pinkflamingointeriors.com.au to discuss your needs.
You can also view designs and shop online by visiting the website at pinkflamingo interiors.com.au
When it comes to improving your home's aesthetics, functionality, and comfort, it's often the small changes that make a big impact.
One such addition that can transform your home inside and out is the use of indoor and outdoor blinds, curtains and awnings.
Window treatments not only add visual appeal but also serve practical purposes such as controlling light, privacy, and temperature.
They can add value to your home and contribute to reducing your energy consumption too.
Refresh your home's interior and maximise comfort
Indoor blinds and curtains offer a versatile way to enhance the look of your interiors while also regulating the amount of sunlight and heat that enters your home.
Whether you prefer roller blinds, venetian blinds, roman blinds or curtains, you can choose from a wide range of styles, fabrics and colours that suit your style and preferences.
For example, if you have a modern minimalist theme, you can opt for clean-lined roller blinds in neutral shades, whereas if you have a traditional or eclectic style, ornate curtains in bold patterns and textures might appeal.
Indoor blinds and curtains also provide varying levels of privacy, from sheer and semi-sheer to blackout and room-darkening, depending on your needs.
Privacy and protection with outdoor blinds
Indoor window treatments aren't the only ones that can make a difference in your home's ambience and functionality.
Outdoor blinds and awnings offer a solution to blocking the sun's harsh rays and heat from entering your home, while still enjoying your outdoor spaces.
These outdoor features also offer privacy, making them a great addition to your patios and balconies.
Plus, they offer protection from rain and wind, extending the use of your outdoor spaces for longer periods throughout the year.
Outdoor blinds and awnings come in different types, including retractable roof systems, zip track, straight drop awnings and more. These styles provide options for your preferences and requirements.
Add an extra touch of luxury to your awning system with remote control operation to adjust your shade at the touch of a button, and fold it away with ease.
Stay cool in summer, warm in winter
In addition to their practical benefits, window treatments can also enhance your home's energy efficiency by reducing heat gain and loss, which can lower your heating and cooling bills.
They can also protect your furniture, floors and décor from fading or discolouration due to prolonged exposure to UV rays.
Transforming your home with indoor and outdoor blinds, curtains and awnings is a simple yet effective way to improve the comfort, style and functionality of your living spaces.
With the variety of options available in the market, there's a window treatment that fits every home or business.
So why not give your home a facelift and enjoy the many benefits of these simple yet transformative additions.
Visit the experienced and knowledgeable team at the Canberra Blinds Centre in Fyshwick or book a free design consultation at canberrablindscentre.com.au.
They get to know your space and vision to ensure the final result complements your home and stands the test of time.
Give them a call today on 6147 5757.
From exciting exhibition openings to designing amazing menus with indigenous ingredients and celebrating with events to enjoying a delicious coffee every day looking out over the lake, sometimes the staff of Broadbean Catering just need to take a moment from the busyness to appreciate where they live and what they have created.
Broadbean Catering has been operating for nine years, primarily at the National Museum and a five-year stint at the National Portrait Gallery.
The business is the evolution of business partners with loads of hospitality experience coming together to work really hard to build a brand that they are proud of.
Savva Dimarhos and Vanessa Broadfoot had run successful catering businesses and worked closely with Sebastian Nicinski, their executive chef, when the opportunity arose to take on the catering at the National Museum, running both the café and events.
They banded together and Broadbean was born - many triumphs and challenges later, they are going strong and looking to the future.
"We have a dedicated café manager, functions manager, event coordinator, sales and events manager, executive chef, full kitchen team, full time and casual café staff plus casual function waiters," director Vanessa said.
The Museum café is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea offering a diverse menu from coffee and an amazing display of cakes, brunch dishes such as chilli scrambled eggs, broccolini and shaved parm while for lunch a vegan toastie or freshly beer battered fish and chips.
Broadbean also caters for all the events at the National Museum, from the Museum exhibition openings and VIP dinners through to private events, daily conferencing, corporate lunches, dinners and cocktail events, gala charity events and weddings.
"Events are always exciting for us, from the planning to the execution and we strive to work with our clients to give them an event they can enjoy with their guests," Vanessa said. "Book early for events from October to December.
"We have also seen interest in cultural weddings and events, with clients wanting to celebrate their family heritage," she added. "Our chefs work closely with our clients to design a personalised menu.
"We have to find the balance in maintaining our high standards of food quality, our experienced staff and keeping the lights on. We are fortunate to have many long-term staff."
Savva is a true local of Greek heritage so there's a connection to the Greek community in Canberra. Vanessa has settled back in Canberra after working as a chef for the Australian ambassadors in New York and Geneva. Executive chef Sebastian, originally from Poland, has made his home with his young family here.
"We all love Canberra and are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the National Museum of Australia and the wonderful team we collaborate with," she said.
Visit National Museum of Australia, 1 Lawson Crescent, Acton, email info@broadbeancatering.com.au, phone 6208 5179 or visit broadbeancatering.com.au
Opening in August 1972 and with venues throughout Canberra, the Canberra Southern Cross Club is a well-known and trusted brand in our community.
So when the Club opened the CSCC online shop in December 2021 it was also well received.
"Our first order was placed on December 1 of that year!" Canberra Southern Cross Club CEO Ian Mackay said.
"We want to provide easy access to great local region products to our members and in fact anyone wanting hampers or great local beer, wines and gourmet food."
The Club is a strong and vibrant part of our local community and the CSCC online shop is dedicated to promoting local region products for environmental, social and economic reasons.
"We think our local wines and beers are the best in Australia so it should be easy to find them in one place," he said. "Our food is also the best and we love packaging them all together to make wonderful local region hampers for people to enjoy.
"The fact we offer free delivery for most orders within the ACT is also a big plus for local shoppers."
Employing almost 600 people, the club is expansive but as they are local and operate on a not for profit basis, their pricing is good value and they are helping to promote small local providers.
"Our local region hampers are very popular, especially around Mother's Day, Father's Day and of course Christmas," Ian added.
"There is a continued strong trend in our customers wanting to buy local produce grown close by and with minimal packaging or preservatives - whatever is fresh and grown locally is always popular.
"Environmentally it's so important to shop local, reducing the unnecessary impact of produce imported from other cities, regions and countries. The closer to home things are grown, the better it is for our community and our environment."
Ian and the team agree that Canberra is a great place to live. "We look out for each other and are protective of our environment and retention of the 'bush capital's' natural beauty," he said.
"We love our community. We support over 300 community groups each and every year. From Vinnie's Night Patrol to Karinya House, Woden Youth Centre and a host of local footy, tennis and other sports clubs, plus of course our key partner for 2023, the Canberra Yacht Club.
"Our Community Giving Program provides $1.5 million to the Canberra community every year."
With all this in mind, locals should support Canberra Southern Cross Club and the CSCC Shop. Visit shop.cscc.com.au and cscc.com.au
