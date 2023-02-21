Socials: Multicultural Festival

In what has been a record turn out for the festival's return in 2023, the Multicultural Festival was filled with fun, food and flair where you can't help but get swept up in the joy and excitement!
After the two few years on hold due to the pandemic, the "multi-culti" was bigger and better than ever. It celebrated the unique cultures of 170 nationalities that call Canberra home and the finest food, music and dance from all cultures on display.
