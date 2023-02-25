When Maria Thattil opens her debut book, she introduces readers to a point of time many will be unfamiliar with.
While the media personality came to public consciousness during 2020's Miss Universe Australia and has remained in the public eye since including a stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022, what the reader is introduced to in Unbounded is a time just before all of that.
It was December 2019, and a 26-year-old Thattil was newly single after her four-year relationship had broken down, had recently moved back in with her parents, was in a corporate job that was draining all her energy and $12,000 in debt.
During this time she found herself repeatedly driving outside of Melbourne until all she saw were dirt roads and farmland. And with tears streaming down her face, all she could hear was a voice inside repeating, "Please don't let the right things pass me by."
Thattil was lost and disconnected in a world that had tricked her into thinking she was someone she wasn't.
"After all, it had tricked me into these beliefs: that your skin makes you less than, that unjust violation of your body is something you must tolerate, that to love to your fullest capacity is an unnatural abomination, that you're 'too much' - but also too little," she writes.
"As I found myself in that moment, gripped by the pain of heartbreak, change and uncertainty, I felt constrained by a blueprint of who I was meant to be."
It's a candid way of introducing not only the book but Thattil herself. Not just what we think we know about her, but the person with many layers who has something to offer the world.
"I am very honest about a lot of the hard experiences that I did have, whether it was financial insecurity in childhood, whether it was experiences with assault, whether it was experiences with homophobia and racism," she says.
"And the reason I wanted to share these things is because, yes, I'm in a good place now, having unpacked it with the privilege of a therapist and education in psychology, however, it wasn't always like that. And there were really hard times and I would hate to misrepresent that.
"So there are going to be a lot of people who were maybe where I was 10 years ago, or whose family is going through something my family went through in 2014 - you're going to have to read the book to find out what that is. But there are going to be people who are there, and I want them to read that and know that you can live through that, go through it, unpack it and heal from it and move forward from it and use it to propel you forward."
For Thattil, that moment just over three years ago was her hitting rock bottom, and the moment she knew that something had to change.
There are very few times that people are rushing to give a woman of colour a platform like this. If you honestly look around, how many do you see that are on TV doing segments, writing columns, have authored books, are moving into acting?- Maria Thattil
Less than a year later she would win Miss Universe Australia - being the third woman of colour to do so.
On paper, it seems like a relatively quick turnaround - getting from rock bottom to the Miss Universe stage months later. But it took work to get there, and, Thattil says, it didn't end there either.
Unbounded is part memoir, part self-help book. Having studied psychology and management, Thattil knows the studies that have gone mental health and - as she describes it - manifesting a life that is without limitations. But she also knew that it was the personal stories - the real-world experience she has with things such as coming out in the public eye, financial pressures and racism, that people will listen to.
"I need them to know that they can also build a life that they're really happy and successful in and that they're feeling healthy and healed in. And it doesn't have to be rosy. The roads to lives like that are often not hedged by roses, it's often quite hard. I'm just showing people how to sit through those hard moments to find the wisdom."
In fact, that was the entire reason Thattil competed in Miss Universe in the first place. For her, the goal was never to compete in the pageant but to use it as a stepping stone to get a larger platform. That has always been the answer whenever someone asked her "You're a smart feminist, why would you do that?"
But it's also a question that she's happy to answer, because there was a time when she would have asked the same thing.
In the years since competing, she has been vocal about not only the contest's patriarchal roots but also how if it was still owned by Donald Trump, she wouldn't have ever considered competing.
"I wouldn't have been caught within 100 feet of anything to do with it," she says.
But when Priya Serrao, an Indian-Australian lawyer, won Miss Universe Australia in 2019, it opened Thattil's eyes to her own internalised misogyny, about the platform.
"A lot of people still do [have] that internalised misogyny," she says.
"They will write off all the women who go through it and say, it's got a bad rap and they won't even consider that the people who go through it have capabilities, worth and value. And so for me, I did it knowing that yes, it's got these patriarchal roots but I would change it from within.
"And there are very few times that people are rushing to give a woman of colour a platform like this. If you honestly look around, how many do you see that are on TV doing segments, writing columns, have authored books, or are moving into acting?
"I'm very privileged to be building a very multi-hyphened media career, and Miss Universe was going to be my way to do that. And it was important to do it because you don't have that kind of representation. So from the very start, I was like, if I'm doing this, I'm going to do everything."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
