Even in grainy black and white their faces glow with fanaticism. The grinning young men in snappy uniforms carry armfuls of books destined for the bonfire behind them.
Literary classics, scientific works, poetry, novels, philosophy. Hundreds of years of European knowledge and culture tossed onto the pyre with joyful abandon.
If it didn't conform to the party's racial and ideological worldview, into the flames it went in one of the grossest acts of intellectual and cultural vandalism in history.
Those images of the Nazi book burnings in the early days of the Third Reich ought to be seared into our collective memory. But there's growing evidence of wilful amnesia and it's coming from both ends of the political spectrum.
The books aren't being burned these days. They're being banned, cancelled or edited to satisfy culture warriors of all persuasions.
In the US, the religious right has been infiltrating school boards in conservative states like Florida, Texas and Wyoming, demanding books which cover LGBTQI and race issues be withdrawn from school libraries. According to literary freedom advocacy group PEN America, targeted authors include Maia Kobabe, Saadia Faruqi, Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood and even our own Anh Do, although the ban on 17 of his his titles in one small school district was eventually lifted.
What those demanding the removal of books from school library shelves haven't realised is that the media attention which follows often results in huge spikes in sales. Take Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer: A Memoir, for instance. The most banned book in 2021, it enjoyed a 130 per cent spike in sales after all the publicity. But that's nothing on Ibram X. Kendi's Antiracist Baby, whose sales rocketed by 5000 per cent after Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised it.
From the other side of the spectrum in recent days has been the revelation that the publisher of the late Roald Dahl has been busily editing out phrases that today could be deemed offensive or harmful stereotypes.
PEN America's chief executive Suzanne Nossel weighed in with the following tweet: "If we start down the path of trying to correct for perceived slights instead of allowing readers to receive and react to books as written, we risk distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society."
Salman Rushdie, who knows a thing or two about being cancelled by those who find his literature offensive, was on the same page. "Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed," the author tweeted.
Dahl certainly was no angel - he was condemned for antisemitic comments he made throughout his life - but his books were wildly popular, selling 300 million copies in 68 languages.
Defenders of the decision to edit out words which might cause offence in 21st century readers argue that doing so is a small price to pay to make his books accessible to more sensitive audiences. To give them longer shelf life, if you like.
I suspect that's too high a price to pay. After all, where will it end? Do we edit Shakespeare because some might find his ancient words offensive? Or do we learn to read the Bard, knowing the context in which his words were committed?
Do we prevent teenagers reading The Handmaid's Tale because the dystopia it portrays might make them question the balance of power in their own homes and churches?
- A top government department lawyer has admitted there was concern about the possibility of the robodebt scheme's unlawfulness when it was in operation. The second day of the final hearing block of the robodebt royal commission heard on Tuesday from Paul Menzies-McVey, who is the former chief counsel for the Department of Social Services, one of the government agencies that administered the debt recovery scheme.
- A United Nations committee for the prevention of torture has cancelled a delayed visit to Australia, citing "obstacles" gaining access to places where people are being held against their will. Last year a visit by the committee was cut short after it was refused entry to detention facilities in NSW and Queensland.
- A referendum on an Indigenous Voice to parliament will be held between October and December, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says. The Prime Minister is visiting Western Australia this week with his cabinet as the "Yes" campaign for the voice kicked off a week of action to start drumming up support.
THEY SAID IT: "An attack upon our ability to tell stories is not just censorship - it is a crime against our nature as human beings." - Salman Rushdie
YOU SAID IT: John outlined his lifelong struggle to find any appeal in cricket.
"I'd rather watch the weeds grow," says Rose.
It's a view shared by Tim: "My take on cricket is why would anyone go out into the hot noonday sun, with a small piece of wood to defend three other pieces of wood against a lethal projectile coming towards him or her at over 100km/h. What a stupid pastime."
Leslie is pleased someone else shares his disdain for the game: "I thought I was on my own." He spent a large part of his life accompanying his cricket mad dad to cricket matches, first as a player then as an umpire. "This was the most boring time that I could ever experience."
Ralph says: "Loathe cricket? And you are so smart otherwise."
David used to be a cricket tragic: "But not so much now. As I get older, I feel the need for more variety before I pop my clogs. While my wife watches every BBL game, I adjourn to another room and read, take a walk, or watch something else on another device. I now watch the women's cricket more than the men's. They seem to play with an unbridled joy and camaraderie that is lacking in the men's game. Maybe the money of the women's IPL will kill that in time - but so be it."
Karis streams the radio but: "Most times I turn on the BBC it is some hysterical bore shouting sport. Click, click."
Ros says: "I had a similar experience in Barbados where I was working some years ago. I hadn't taken much notice of the cricket for years - like you, too many memories of stultifying boredom in January whilst my then partner watched the Tests all day - but had to rapidly get up to speed on how our national team was performing so as to have (relatively) meaningful conversations with some of my colleagues in Barbados, who not only knew all about it but were familiar with Aussie footy teams as well."
Chris says playing the game is way more interesting than watching it: "I thoroughly enjoyed most of it most of the time. At about 35 my playing career was over. You just know you're not interested. The same applied to all the other aspects I was involved with - there just comes a day when you realise you have had enough. I did take up indoor cricket and played at the rep masters level for a while. I never endorsed sledging as a player, a captain or umpire. I stood on it and told myself, my players and those I was umpiring to do or say something positive or funny that denigrated no one. A lot of chat/sledging on the field is often just repetitive, mindless verbal diarrhoea."
Old Donald, a lifelong cricket tragic, remembers the radio commentary: "Charles Fortune, Alan McGilvray, Johnnie Moyes, and even the plummy Michael Charlton, who went on to such a successful BBC career. Golden days, with such visitors such as Brian (Johnners) Johnston bringing with them gems of humour and such a subtle, impromptu linguistic class. (His best ever? How about one from England: 'The bowler's Holding, the batsman's Willey'? It's said that nobody in the BBC box could even splutter out the scores for some minutes after that one."
Jane says: "I'm with you 110 per cent. I find the fanaticism quite bewildering. At university in the UK many years ago, I started dating a professional cricketer. The first (and only) time I went to watch him play a one day Test match, I realised our relationship was doomed from the start. Visualising years of sitting in the stands, in the searing heat, enduring the sporting equivalent of watching paint dry ... was too much for me. We broke up shortly thereafter. I've never watched cricket since."
Daniel says watching cricket allows multi-tasking: "It's the only game that gives newspaper readers time to engage in their comprehensive analysis of current affairs. That's because it's the only sport you can easily watch and read at the same time. With the occasional 'nice shot' or 'ave a go, ya mug' whilst peering over the edge of the paper. Now an old man sitting in my favorite armchair, occasionally watching a ball go down the pitch, I still love Test cricket. And all while reading a young journalist's take on a complicated world - albeit occasionally peering over a tablet these days."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
