Chris says playing the game is way more interesting than watching it: "I thoroughly enjoyed most of it most of the time. At about 35 my playing career was over. You just know you're not interested. The same applied to all the other aspects I was involved with - there just comes a day when you realise you have had enough. I did take up indoor cricket and played at the rep masters level for a while. I never endorsed sledging as a player, a captain or umpire. I stood on it and told myself, my players and those I was umpiring to do or say something positive or funny that denigrated no one. A lot of chat/sledging on the field is often just repetitive, mindless verbal diarrhoea."