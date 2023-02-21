Want to know just how good Jade Melbourne could be? A WNBA coach says the Canberra Capitals star has "unlimited potential" as she prepares to to join the best league in the world.
Melbourne will follow in the footsteps of basketball legend Lauren Jackson when she joins the Storm for training camp on April 30.
Seattle's future as a franchise changed forever when they drafted eventual Hall of Famer Jackson in 2001 and they have since welcomed another Australian star in Ezi Magbegor.
Now comes Melbourne, the Capitals' answer to the Energizer bunny who was taken No. 33 overall in the third round of the WNBA draft last year.
The 20-year-old will join Seattle after signing a three-year contract following the best individual season of her short WNBL career, and she already has Jackson in her corner.
"If I can do half of the things she's done, it's a pretty good career. She texted me this morning and congratulated me. There's a really rich history of Aussies who have gone to Seattle, so hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of her," Melbourne said.
"Ezi is also young, I get along with her. Sami Whitcomb took me under her wing when I joined the Opals so I'm stoked she is going to be there with me. She's unbelievable, the opportunity to play with her is going to be sick.
"A familiar face in Canberra, Kia Nurse, is there as well. It works out that it's not really unfamiliar territory. I can't wait to get amongst it and actually play with those girls."
Melbourne recorded the third triple-double in the WNBL in the past 10 years with 19 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds during a 78-72 loss to Adelaide last weekend.
Now the Canberra guard will look to inspire a pair of upsets to close out the season before she heads overseas.
"Jade is an exciting young talent with unlimited potential," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said.
"She is an excellent passer and shot creator with defensive tenacity. We are thrilled about her future and can't wait to see her in Seattle."
