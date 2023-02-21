The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne bound for WNBA's Seattle Storm

By Caden Helmers
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Canberra's Jade Melbourne is heading to Seattle. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Want to know just how good Jade Melbourne could be? A WNBA coach says the Canberra Capitals star has "unlimited potential" as she prepares to to join the best league in the world.

