Times Past: February 22, 1973

On this day in 1973, The Canberra Times reported on the damp opening of the newest satellite city - Tuggeranong.
Two cabinet ministers huddled under an umbrella as they addressed a small crowd on a hill overlooking the Tuggeranong Valley. The steady rain did not dampen the celebration of Canberra's third town, predicted to have a population of between 150,000 and 170,000 people.
The planning of Tuggeranong was in the hands of the National Capital Development Commission and was consistent with the government's policy of decentralisation and providing quality living in a town-like condition.
The planning of the first residential areas, known as territorial units, was complete and the detailed plans of Kambah and Wanniassa was almost completed. It was expected that the first resident of Kambah would be moved in by the end of the year.
The NCDC had estimated that on the projections of the time, there could be 1000 residents by June the next year. By 1980, the population was expected to reach 70,000.
The key road way, the Tuggeranong Parkway was also under construction at this time and would link to Lady Denman Drive.
*As of the census of 2021, the population was 89,461. It took a lot longer than was first thought to reach that number.
See more: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11959889
