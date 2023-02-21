As conversation surrounding the Voice intensifies advocates for a "no" vote generate more heat than light as they seek to mobilise support.
The words "insufficient detail", a mantra they use, is lame. The referendum should consider the principle, leaving the details to be fleshed out by the normal parliamentary process.
Those who would suggest the scope of the Voice be curtailed by exempting foreign affairs and defence ignore the fact Indigenous Australians have a direct interest in these portfolios.
Australia presents itself as a paragon of human rights. It would seem strange if our officials address human rights issues on the world without the endorsement of those whose human rights have been violated in one form or another for 235 years.
As for defence, remember that colonial defence forces fought against Indigenous Australians during the "frontier wars".
Indigenous Australians fought in World War I but did not have the right to vote. In World War II Indigenous people in northern Australia provided surveillance and intelligence support for free.
During the Cold War Indigenous lands were blasted with nuclear weapons tested by the British. Some locations are contaminated to this day.
Now, in the 21st century, Australia hosts visits from nuclear armed and/or propelled ships, and foreign military forces and aircraft are based on Australian soil. Whether or not Australia is more vulnerable to attack because of these developments, Indigenous people have a stake in the outcome.
The Voice seems an eminently suitable means of articulating any endorsement or concerns they might have.
Let me ask those who are undecided on the referendum, "are you going to be hurt by voting yes? Are you going to lose anything by voting yes?"
The details of how this will work will be put to the Parliament to work out.
The referendum gives the government a direction to develop a process where, before they make decisions about people who were here before us, they ask them how this legislation will affect them? Wouldn't you like this caveat?
The process will follow. Let's judge it then.
And on migrant recognition stuff, I was a migrant in 1952. My folks gave me an opportunity to have an ethic of service. I lived in a migrant hostel for six years. Being in a barb wired enclosure shapes your mind.
From going to school all over the country to eventually being a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly was a massive journey.
I am voting yes because it is the right thing to do.
Your editorial "Superannuation must be preserved" (canberratimes.com.au, February 21) is almost biblical (Luke 19:26 and Matthew 25:29): "To those who have, shall be given--."
It's a continuation of apartheid, benefiting the grossly wealthy at the expense of the rest. Paul Keating's Superannuation Guarantee scheme adoption is a strange baby for a Labor government.
The 2022-23 federal budget costing for super tax breaks, plus the aged pension, total $105.7 billion. The former, of particular benefit to the affluent, will cost the federal budget a whopping $52 billion. Its allocation for aged pensioners, with their undoubted needs, is only slightly more at $55.5 billion.
You say "Australian workers are very fortunate to have this scheme". They would be much more fortunate in its absence; having instead a pension scheme for all at a total of $105.7 billion. As a bonus, there would be less "forced savings" for discretionary spending on items such as luxury yachts at government expense.
Mark Kenny seems to be developing an unhealthy obsession with slandering Israel. In his January 29 piece, he shamefully compared the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Holocaust, falsely accusing Israel of abusing Palestinian human rights and stealing their land, and doing so on the basis of nationality and religion.
He ignored the various Israeli offers of Palestinian statehood and many other peace initiatives, and that all Israeli citizens of whatever ethnicity or religion have equal rights.
Now ("The dance of democracy and deceit in Ukraine, Israel and Australia", February 19) apparently Israel's efforts to make peace with the Palestinians, deal with the Palestinian Authority's intransigence and defend itself against constant terrorism are "unconscionable policy and aggression."
While the extent of the proposed reforms to the Israeli justice system is controversial, most understand that they are a long-brewing reaction to a court that is far more activist than in the vast majority of democracies, not, as Kenny claims, an effort to extricate Netanyahu from his legal travails.
Kenny blasts the Israeli government's West Bank policies, but these things don't happen in a vacuum.
The PA has shown no interest in negotiating a two-state peace. Instead, it constantly seeks to demonise Israel in international fora, where autocracies have the majority, while encouraging the increasing terrorism through all-pervasive incitement to hatred, and generous lifetime payments to terrorists and their families.
While Kenny neglects to mention these crucial factors, they explain the Israeli actions, including the election of far-right parties to the government in the first place.
Your editorial "Greens, Libs should back climate bill" (February 20, p22) is a good example of the clear thinking and honest opinion that is sorely needed to end the "climate wars" once and for all.
As you point out, the Albanese government has a clear mandate for its 2030 emissions reduction target regardless of its adequacy and its policy on new fossil fuel extraction and use. A 43 per cent emissions reduction is inadequate, but at least it's step in the right direction.
A Dutton "noalition" government would probably either deny that there was an emissions problem or try to ignore the issue entirely.
Australian fresh food prices are sky high at a time we are not in drought or impacted by floods.
Yet the Australian government plans to remove approximately one Sydney Harbour equivalent of water from the food production area where I live.
Can you imagine what this policy will do to your weekly shop given Griffith NSW is the food bowl of Australia?
I was absolutely disgusted to discover the ACT government considers Cootamundra wattle, our national floral emblem, is a weed with the city's rangers engaged in an eradication program.
Were they to get off their proverbial butts and take a trip out into the arid parts of the country they'd discover wattles of any description would be welcomed with open arms.
Complacency has made us poor bedfellows when it comes to governance but this is beyond the pale. They preaching conservation, climate change and green sustainability and then cut down established trees.
As Greta Thunberg once said: "How dare you".
Is it any wonder there are new unsustainable suburbs with 500 square metre blocks, black roofs and energy suckers.
We're so far behind the band we can't hear the music.
The Senate estimates grilling of the Treasury Secretary and the Reserve Bank Governor on Wednesday was a great resource for Economics 101 students.
All agreed that current fiscal policy was neutral, while current monetary policy was described by the governor as "restrictive" rather than "contractionary". Interesting semantics.
In the absence of compensatory and drastic spending cuts, the Stage 3 income tax cuts must represent a "massively expansionary" fiscal policy that will force the Reserve Bank Board to be even more "restrictive".
The ALP government should do a Hawke-Like "accord" with the RBA Board to avoid a recession and to ensure continued full employment.
That is, Albo and Chalmers will scrap the Stage 3 tax cuts, and deliver much smaller budget deficits overall in exchange for a two-year moratorium on interest rate increases.
Does anybody know how much of the money withdrawn from super in 2020, 2021 and 2022 was actually used to alleviate hardship? I suspect it may have been, in many cases, a self-funded big screen TV bonus.
In using an onomatopoeia like "bloviating" to describe Abbott and Morrison, Graeme Rankin of Holder (Letters, February 20) adds weight to calls for Canberra letter writers to be given priority over our delightful but less perceptive interstate cousins.
It's some consolation that Islamist terrorists don't form one global front but are divided by rivalry between al-Qaeda and Islamic State.
For those held in thrall by Eisenhower's "military industrial complex", lethal force is the solution to every issue. Having dismissed ethical and moral considerations such shills literally bury humanity by spurning diplomacy.
House prices will continue to rise while we continue with negative gearing. It is time for the government to take a huge step and get rid of it.
The "Missing Middle Canberra" group, and its endorsers ("End zone own goal", canberratimes.com.au, February 21) ought to concentrate on improving the quality of "land-value-capture" residential densification along tram lines, and near shops; not push for the wrecking of our valued established suburbs.
Don't get me wrong but I'm willing to bet that one of the biggest triggers for Mr Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv was to get a hug from the beautiful Ukrainian first lady. Everything else would come a very distant second.
Memo to media who think we should not use the English name for Turkey: would you kindly pronounce the Turkish name properly then? Or stop being so pretentious. After all, no-one says that a cyclone struck Aotearoa. Or that the Matildas have beaten Espana.
Eric Hunter (Letters, February 19) inadvertently sums up the "no" case for the Voice by pointing out existing bodies such as Coalition of the Peaks have achieved essentially nothing. Any voice will either be another talk fest or a third chamber based on race. The first would be useless, the second unacceptable racism.
The article "Superannuation shake-up flagged" (canberratimes.com.au, February 21) states that "left-over superannuation balances are passed on to children or other beneficiaries tax-free". That is only the case if the person is a dependent. In the case of a non-dependent there is a tax-free and a taxable component.
Philip Lowe's hold on his job as RBA governor brings to mind the Monty Python line: "I'm not dead yet" from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
