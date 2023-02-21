The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

More heat than light in arguments of Voice "no" vote advocates

By Letters to the Editor
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is campaigning strongly in favour of the Voice. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

As conversation surrounding the Voice intensifies advocates for a "no" vote generate more heat than light as they seek to mobilise support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.