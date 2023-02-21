The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'It's all there to grab': Why ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White's 100th game feels like a fresh start for Super Rugby

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies and Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White believes fans and players have a reason to be excited about the new season. Picture by Keegan Carroll

If Eddie Jones is rugby's ultimate salesman, Nic White must be close to second best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.