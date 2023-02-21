The Canberra Times
Bureau of Meteorology cancels severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:00pm
A short sharp storm has blown through Canberra, bringing hail strong winds and lightning strikes that caused a fire.

