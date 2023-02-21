A short sharp storm has blown through Canberra, bringing hail strong winds and lightning strikes that caused a fire.
The Bureau of Meteorology and ACT Emergency Services issued a warning for Canberrans to prepare for a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon. The warning was downgraded later in the afternoon.
It said wind gusts of up to 89km/h were measured at Canberra airport as of 3pm
The thunderstorms came as a southerly change moved through a high-moisture environment in eastern NSW.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Canberra, Queanbeyan, Mount Ginini and Tidbinbilla.
Senior meteorologist Jonathan How said the storm was moving through the territory and the worst had passed through city centre by 4pm.
"We are seeing the severe cell move up to the northern suburbs and out back towards the Yass and Goulburn area," Mr How said.
He said Canberra Airport recorded 27 millimetres of rain in a short period of time and strong gusts of up to 87 kilometres an hour.
"Certainly we have seen some pretty heavy falls and we've also seen some hail. We've had quite a few reports of some hail around the city and a lot of lightning but thankfully we haven't seen any reports of damage or large hail," Mr How said.
"Generally falls of between 10 to 20 millimeters across the territory so far and we will see maybe just a little bit of cloud and a little bit of drizzle into tonight. But we are expecting a dry day tomorrow.
"Quite notably, the temperature dropped from 30 degrees at 2pm down to 18 degrees at 3pm."
ACT State Emergency Service are advising the community to move cars under cover or away from trees and secure or put away loose items that are outside if safe to do so.
Emergency services urged people to never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.
An ACT Emergency Service spokesperson said a fire in grasslands in Gungahlin is suspected to have been sparked by lightning, and was extinguished by ACT Fire and Rescue at around 3.30pm.
If you need support during storms and floods call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call triple zero (000).
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
