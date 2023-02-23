From the moment I arrived back to Brumbies HQ, I've been consistently asked this question in various different ways: what have you learned in your time away and why is it going to be better this time?
I value reflection, analysis and debate. It's how I grew as a player.
That question, funnily enough, has been at the forefront of everything I've done since leaving the Brumbies.
What do I need to learn? What can I bring back to the Brumbies to make us a title-winning club again?
The game against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Friday night is very much the start of a new journey, even though we still have the same core group of players from last year.
I want this club to win championships again. I'm desperate for the players, our organisation and the entire community to experience that feeling and I'll do everything in my power to steer us there.
In truth, I wasn't ready to be the head coach of the Brumbies when I was rushed into the job alongside Laurie Fisher in 2014. I was just two years into my coaching career.
I was able to keep the team moving in the right direction and I had to learn on the fly about putting together an elite program. We're lucky to have an exceptional program here and it's my job to move it forward.
It's probably the thing I got most wrong in my first time as a head coach. What I found difficult was coming to terms with coaching and being a head coach. They're very different things.
I knew I could coach the players and I was confident in my knowledge after so many years as a player myself. I enjoyed being a part of their journey and helping them get better.
That's still there as a head coach, but you're responsible and involved in so much more. Sitting here five years after my first stint, I have no shame in saying I didn't give enough attention to things away from training and games.
Perhaps my biggest mistake was doubling-up with the Wallabies as well as the Brumbies. At the time, possibly with a player's mindset, it wasn't in me to turn down the chance to be a Wallabies assistant coach.
Doing both was unsustainable. I wasn't planning or having the conversations I needed to, and it affected me and the team. I still believe committing to the Wallabies for the 2019 World Cup was the right call.
Maybe in hindsight I would have been better staying in Canberra given it didn't finish how I wanted it to.
The thing is, it's hard for me to say I regret anything that happened, at least with the benefit of hindsight. I'm sure if I was writing this in 2019, I would feel very differently.
For my family and I, getting the chance to go to Ireland and experience a new way of life was amazing. For me as a coach, I feel it will be a defining period in my career.
I now know I needed to get out of my comfort zone in Canberra. I know that I wouldn't have learned everything I have, good and bad if I would have stayed in 2018.
Winning is always the goal. What I didn't fully grasp was the need to look outside of the rugby bubble and engage.
I probably took Canberra's connection to the Brumbies for granted when I came back as a coach in 2011, and, being in that player's frame of mind so focused on the team, I neglected the importance of players getting out into the community.
We want Canberrans to give up their time and money to come and see us, and to an extent we forgot who we were playing for.
That's why I loved the ACT coming back into the name this year. It's symbolic. This is our home, these are the people we play for. They are part of our us and somewhere along the way that got forgotten by some.
What have I learned since I have been gone? I got to see in Munster that the community lives for the rugby team. They would support the team in horrendous conditions and I observed how connected the team was to Limerick, Cork and the other towns it represents.
The team belonged to the supporters, and the players knew that. It created this higher level of responsibility that I even felt as a coach.
I mentioned before I'm naturally analytical. I'm admittedly quite competitive as well.
So, while connecting to our community is a priority because it gives us purpose, I also want the stands at Canberra Stadium to be full because it's going to help us win and win well.
I'm not afraid to say everything we're doing is about performing and winning. Our program is designed to make sure the boys have the best chance to win every game.
Program is a bit of a buzz word in professional sport these days, but we use that term because it's not just players and coaches. Everything and everyone in the building has a part to play in achieving success.
Dan McKellar left the club in great shape. There are things Dan put in place that I missed in my first time as the ACT Brumbies coach. Things like the pathways program. Dan played a massive part in bringing our academy back to where it should be, and we're seeing the results of that.
I was fortunate to be able to have Laurie Fisher, Rod Seib and Dan Palmer continue on from last year.
Giving people the chance to breathe and perform their role is something I didn't get right in my first stint here, and getting the chance to work with great coaches in Munster and be part of an excellent group there showed me that having control of every element doesn't work as a head coach.
You need to step back at times, again so you can make sure the program as a whole is moving in the right direction.
My role is at the back of the ship. My responsibility is to make sure we get where we need to go, plotting our course along the way but we won't reach our destination unless everyone is allowed to excel in their role. I've certainly learned that in the last five years.
The destination? Our map only has one mark on it. Our club accepts one goal.
I'm proud to have been part of the teams that put the ACT on the map in 2001 and 2004. Winning Super Rugby titles having been here from the very start ranks among my favourite memories in my life.
I'm desperate for the players and our entire organisation to experience that feeling, and I'll do everything in my power to steer us there.
It's an exciting time for rugby in this country. There's an energy about Super Rugby that most haven't felt for a long time, and I believe we're building something truly special here in the ACT.
