Ben Staines had to wait more than two years for the phone call he wanted most and he's vowed to take his chance when a trio of Canberra Chill stars get to make their international debuts.
Staines, Davis Atkins and Anand Gupte have been picked in a new-look Kookaburras squad to play at a men's Pro League tournament in India next month.
It's the first step towards pushing for Olympic Games selection in Paris next year, and perhaps more importantly it ends Canberra's almost decade-long wait to have more players join Andrew Charter in the national squad.
Staines packed up his life and moved to Perth at the start of 2021 in the hope of putting himself closer to an Australian team call up.
Since then he's been working flat out as a machinist and has become a father to six-month-old Spencer, but his desire to play for the Kookaburras has never wavered.
"I sort of hoped that moving over here would help me knock on the door pretty soon," Staines said.
"It was a bit of a kick in the guts missing out on previous teams, but I've got a pretty good team around me to keep me going hard. My partner, my brother and my coach, Craig Wilson.
"These chances don't come around very often at all. I've had mates who have been in the development squad for six or seven years and never get a shot to shine at the next level up.
"There are some guys out now and some injuries, so it's important to play well and it sparks that fire in you to keep going."
Gupte also moved to Perth two years ago after overcoming injury setbacks, and has been playing in the development squad hoping to impress the Kookaburras coaches.
Atkin starred during the Chill's Hockey One season and then impressed while playing for Australia in the junior World Cup qualifying series, prompting national selectors to ask him to move to Western Australia as well.
Goalkeeper Charter, who made his debut in 2011, has been the region's sole Kookaburras representative for the past five years, but there's hope the next generation are ready to make their mark.
"It's so good to see and well deserved," Staines said.
"It's going to be pretty special to [make my debut with Gupte and Atkin]. I don't think there's been a Canberra debutante in 10 years or so, that's pretty awesome and memorable to now do it together.
"The love I feel from home at Goulburn is enormous. My phone hasn't stopped blowing up with awesome messages, it takes you back. It makes you realise you're doing it for your town, your family who have watched you for 20 years. It's about so much more than just doing it for yourself."
The Kookaburras have selected two different squads for Pro League events in Hobart and India, with the Canberra trio to play games against Germany and India from March 10.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
