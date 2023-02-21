Mudgee - higher and colder than its famous neighbours - is arguably New South Wales' most exciting and rewarding wine region to visit.
Is there a more quintessentially Australian country town than Mudgee? It takes its name from the Indigenous Wiradjuri word moothi (meaning "nest in the hills"), and you can see why. With its historic stone buildings, Cudgegong River, big eucalypts, undulating pastures, vineyard country and forested surrounds, Mudgee is pretty indeed.
The Hunter Valley was Mudgee's closest wine region for most of its history, but the two could not be more different. While the Hunter's weather is influenced by the Pacific Ocean, Mudgee is on the western slopes of the Great Dividing Range and its weather is more westerly influenced: hotter summers, colder winters, less rain in the growing season and less humidity. Its also higher altitude at 400m to 500m (1312ft to 1640ft), with vines as high as 1100m (3609ft) in the Rylstone area, at Nullo Mountain. This combination of continental climate and well-drained sandy loam or slightly acidic soils, over clay, is suited to robust red wines like the region's deep crimson cabernets.
Mudgee has a rich past and was a notable gold-mining area; poet Henry Lawson is one of its favourite sons. The local wine industry recently went through a period of radical restructuring during which a third of its vines were uprooted - what remains should be the cream of the crop. Certainly, the wine quality, winery tourism and optimism of the vignerons are all on a high, with confident investment in cellar doors and some fine restaurants opening.
Mudgee is the first Australian wine region to be known for organic wine, due to pioneer Botobolar - claiming to be Australia's oldest organic vineyard, established in 1971 - and later subscribers Lowel and Broombee. At under four hours' drive from Sydney and with some 35 cellar doors, it's a great winery-hopping weekend destination.
Mudgee is 128km (80 miles) north of Lithgow. From Sydney, it offers a drive through the Blue Mountains and Great Dividing Range.
The Lowe family property Tinja has been in the family for five generations, but David Lowe was the first to plant vines here. A charismatic "flying winemaker" (someone who has gained and shared expertise across continents), he wears his reputation lightly, encouraging clear, jargon-free appreciation of the splendid wines at Lowe's award-winning cellar door.
The vineyards are in two discrete locations: at the winery on Tinja Lane where shiraz and zinfandel are grown, and in a recently acquired vineyard at Nullo Mountain, near Rylstone. This 1100m high-altitude vineyard excels with riesling, chardonnay and pinot gris. Lowe also produces wine from grapes grown at Orange. All the vineyards are certified organic and Lowe also makes some no-preservative-added wines.
Renowned chef Kim Currie runs an outstanding restaurant, the Zin House, in the former Lowe family homestead, overlooking the Zinfandel vineyard. You can also follow a walking and cycling trail through the orchards and vines, past donkeys and an emu paddock to wooded picnic grounds.
lowewine.com.au. Phone: 02 5858 4026. Tinja Lane, Mudgee. 10am to 4.30pm, daily.
The Oatley family, founders of the well-established Rosemount Estate, still have two wineries in Mudgee: Montrose and Craigmoor. The latter is Mudgee's oldest winery and vineyard, established in 1858, and now hosts the cellar door, art gallery and, in what was once the underground barrel cellar, a small wine museum. Tastings feature six wines from Oatley's Craigmoor and Montrose estates; these might include Artist Series chardonnay and shiraz, with labels by local artist Leonie Barton. Grazing boxes are available if ordered in advance.
craigmoor.com.au. Phone: 02 6372 2208. Craigmoor Road, Mudgee. 11am to 4pm, Friday to Monday, daily in school holidays.
One of Mudgee's most famous wineries, Huntington Estate changed hands in 2005, when Bob Roberts retired and passed the reins to his neighbours, Tim and Nicky Stevens. The estate's renowned full-bodied, long-aging reds, made from cabernet sauvignon and shiraz, are still here but the focus has shifted a little, with Tim adding some lighter-bodied reds to the portfolio - such as a juicy, succulent little grenache.
Older vintages are available at the cellar door and the Stevens are still dedicated to bottles that stand the test of time. Mudgee's firm tannins are a pet project: while respecting what the region naturally produces, Tim experiments with fermenting whole bunches and whole berries, as well as making an amarone-style red from partially sun-dried grapes. You can also enjoy a glass or two and a cheese or charcuterie board in the Garden Bar.
The annual week-long Huntington Estate Music Festival, initiated by the music-loving Roberts family, attracts some of the best chamber musicians in the world. In partnership with Musica Viva, it is more popular than ever.
huntingtonestate.com.au. Phone: 02 6373 3825. 641 Ulan Road, Buckaroo. Open daily.
Winegrowing in Mudgee was established by a German viticulturist named Roth, brought to Australia in the 1830s to work for one of the industry founders John Macarthur. Another of those German "vine-dressers" was an ancestor of Robert Stein, but it wasn't until 1976 that Stein moved from Sydney to Mudgee to return to the family's roots. He planted the vines that his grandson Jacob Stein manages today, producing a flagship, award-winning riesling range as well as full-blooded reds from shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, some made with organically grown grapes.
Robert Stein had another passion beside wine - motorcycles - and you can check out his vintage collection at the free, onsite museum. Also in the grounds, the Pipeclay Pumphouse restaurant has high standards to match the wines. Much of the produce is grown on the farm, including pork from Jacob's own pigs.
robertstein.com.au. Phone: 02 6373 3991. Pipeclay Lane, Mudgee. 10am to 4.30pm, daily.
The modern, stylishly designed Logan cellar door puts paid to any notions of Mudgee as a staid, old wine region. Winemaker and owner Peter Logan holds court in this sunny space with its panoramic view over the Cudgegong Valley. He swapped pharmaceuticals for the wine industry, setting up Logan in 1997 to specialise in wines made from Mudgee and Orange grapes.
Logan's schtick is all about wines that accompany food, wines that people enjoy drinking, as opposed to wines that win medals. To that end he's added a skin-fermented pinot gris: an amber-coloured wine with tannin, texture and the backbone to partner stronger food flavours better than most white wines.
The quirky range Weemala, named after the Logan vineyard in Mudgee, includes shiraz viognier and tempranillo. Of special interest is a pair of super-premium shirazes named Ridge Of Tears, one each from Mudgee and Orange, a fascinating taste comparison.
loganwines.com.au. Phone: 02 6373 1333. 1320 Castlereagh Highway, Apple Tree Flat, Mudgee. 10am to 5pm.
A descendant of Joseph Gilbert, who first planted Pewsey Vale in South Australia's Eden Valley in 1842, Simon Gilbert is almost wine royalty. He has made wine in Mudgee most of his life, and with his son, sixth-generation winemaker Will, on board has opened a smart new cellar door in prime position out of Mudgee town on the Ulan Road.
Will Gilbert worked several vintages in Canada's Okanagan and Niagara regions before returning to the family business in 2016. Acknowledging recent trends, he's broadened the range to include a sparkling riesling pét-nat (pétillant naturel), a skin-contact rosé and skin-fermented white wines. These are well-made drops that will appeal to followers of the natural-wine movement. An alternative draw might be the Goose apple cider, also available at the cellar door. Grazing boards are on offer at weekends.
gilbertfamilywines.com.au. Phone: 02 6372 1325. 137 Ulan Road, Mudgee. 10am to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm Friday to Saturday.
Stunning apartment suites make a sophisticated choice in town. The attention to detail is outstanding, right down to the kimono bathrobes, Nespresso machine and gratis gourmet snacks.
perrystreethotel.com.au. Phone: 02 6372 7650. Corner Perry and Gladstone Streets, Mudgee.
This rustic homestead has four comfortable bedrooms individually styled with big downy beds, fine linens and an eclectic mix of antiques. Each opens out onto the wraparound verandah overlooking the tranquil countryside.
wildwoodmudgee.com.au. Phone: 02 6373 3701. Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee.
A highlight of vineyard dining: long, leisurely six-course lunches of simply prepared local produce (either home-grown, from honey and eggs to figs, quinces and persimmons; or impeccably sourced), paired with Lowe wines. Diners share farmhouse tables in a beautifully designed home.
zinhouse.com.au. Phone: 02 5858 4026. 329 Tinja Lane, Mudgee. Tuesday to Sunday.
On the grounds of the Robert Stein Winery, this farm-to-table stunner is the talk of Mudgee, serving to-die-for light lunches made using a wealth of local produce, perhaps spiced lamb with almond-butter cauliflower or gnocchi with mushrooms and feta; and six-course dégustation dinners, paired of course with excellent Robert Stein wines.
pipeclaypumphouse.com.au. Phone 02 6373 3998. 1 Pipeclay Lane, Mudgee. Lunch Friday to Sunday, Dinner Thursday to Saturday.
Down an alleyway is this supremely pretty courtyard café, serving up fine local fare and good coffee. There's a tempting wine list focussed on Mudgee producers, plus cocktails and kefir.
albyandesthers.com.au. Phone 02 6372 1555. 61 Market Street, Mudgee. Monday to Saturday.
One of the best ways to explore the region is by bike - clear your head with a relaxed ride around town, or take on the more challenging 25km (15-mile) Rocky Waterhole loop.
Swap wine tasting for birdwatching at this wildlife park, just north of Mudgee, on the site of an old quarry.
September's popular Mudgee Wine and Food Month celebrates the region's wineries, farms and paddock-to-plate restaurants and features live music, cellar-door events, tastings and special lunches and dinners. Check the website for full details, and book accommodation ahead.
