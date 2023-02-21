The Hunter Valley was Mudgee's closest wine region for most of its history, but the two could not be more different. While the Hunter's weather is influenced by the Pacific Ocean, Mudgee is on the western slopes of the Great Dividing Range and its weather is more westerly influenced: hotter summers, colder winters, less rain in the growing season and less humidity. Its also higher altitude at 400m to 500m (1312ft to 1640ft), with vines as high as 1100m (3609ft) in the Rylstone area, at Nullo Mountain. This combination of continental climate and well-drained sandy loam or slightly acidic soils, over clay, is suited to robust red wines like the region's deep crimson cabernets.