Cashless gambling: house always wins in the end, says gambler

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:37pm
'For me, it's one pedal stroke at a time," says 56-year-old Peter, who has shared his experiences with problem gambling. Picture by Ash Smith

It started with a few drinks and $10 in the pokies on jaunts to Albury, in southern NSW, with his mates.

