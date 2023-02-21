It started with a few drinks and $10 in the pokies on jaunts to Albury, in southern NSW, with his mates.
"I had no interest in them," says 56-year-old Wodonga resident Peter (*not his real name).
Born in Melbourne and raised at a time when Victoria was still to legalise pokies in pubs and clubs, the young man was happy enough to join friends on road trips to the Border to drink and gamble.
It was the 1980s and the heady allure of the forbidden would see bus loads of Victorians arrive en masse to the likes of the Lavington Sports Club to play the pokies, he recalls.
At the time, though, Peter says it didn't hold that much appeal; he could take it or leave it.
It wasn't until he was working at Tamworth in the late 1990s in a white collar job that he was to truly embrace the leagues and sports club scene - and the pull of the pokies.
Gambling rewires neural pathways in ways similar to heroin addiction. I'm a smart guy ... yet I'm doing it.- Peter, 56
Every time he played, perched in front of the machine's dazzling lights with a drink in hand, Peter expected to lose between $300 and $400.
More often than not, he'd withdraw the maximum $2000 cash limit from his bank account to put through the pokies.
"Sometimes I win," he states (in the present tense), "and I'll stop, thinking it's good I've got a win now."
But he inevitably goes back.
"It's highly addictive," he acknowledges.
"Gambling rewires neural pathways in ways similar to heroin addiction.
"I'm a smart guy; it's ridiculous and incomprehensible ... and here I am doing it."
The landmark reforms are in part a response to the NSW Crime Commission's report into money laundering in electronic gaming machines as well as minimise harm for problem gamblers.
Cashless gaming will include features aimed at curbing problem gambling, including mandatory self-imposed limits and cooling-off periods, breaks in play, prohibiting the transfer of funds from credit-cards or automatic top-ups.
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet says his government's poker machine reforms will save lives.
Gateway Health Wodonga Gambler's Help co-ordinator Jody Riordan says it's imperative gambling is seen as a complex and multi-layered public health issue.
(Gambler's Help, which provides free, confidential counselling for anyone impacted by gambling, is funded to deliver services across Victoria's Upper Murray region but there is border cross-over with clients.)
While Gateway is pleased to see reform efforts being introduced across states, Ms Riordan says cashless systems alone are not enough.
And in fact, she warns, cashless gaming might help some people disassociate from the reality of their gambling spend and its impacts.
"For a cashless system to make a positive impact, things such as identification standards, player monitoring, limit setting and limitations around the number of linked bank accounts, and additional integrated harm reduction measures that incorporate shared responsibility are needed," Ms Riordan explains.
"In Victoria, every machine has the voluntary YourPlay pre-commitment capability.
"This is a self-directed harm minimisation approach which helps players to understand how much time and money is being spent on the pokies.
"Combining cashless systems with initiatives like this ... would be moving in the right direction but it shows the need for a multi-layered approach with multiple supports in place."
Peter, who was financially comfortable enough to retire before COVID-19 hit, is unsure how much a cashless system will curb problem gambling.
"Anything that makes it harder to gamble is a good thing," he says.
"I think gamblers will be more accountable with a cashless system. To be honest, I'd rather play the pokies with cash and just be able to forget about it.
"We need blocks to stop people doing things that are damaging to them."
Gambling's harmful effects have been "laboriously chronicled", an editorial in The Age noted this week.
"Problem gambling destroys lives and spills grief onto families and communities ... The pokies themselves are ingeniously designed to extract money from the vulnerable, including those who can least afford it."
The effects of gambling can range from low risk to severe and have generational and inter-generational impacts, according to Ms Riordan.
"One of the most recognised types of harm is financial," she says.
"This can range from not being able to pay bills or buy food to taking out loans, accessing super to save your home and even bankruptcy and homelessness.
"People can also experience relationship breakdowns, social isolation and physical health problems - such as not being able to eat or sleep or concentrate on work or study.
"Often, people experiencing gambling harm also have mental health challenges and emotional distress, and sometimes an alcohol disorder too."
Peter lost his marriage and several long-term relationships in the midst of the worst of his gambling.
In the early 2000s, due to the nature of his job he had days off during the week and would "disappear" to the pub while his fiancee was at work.
Drinking helped loosen his inhibitions and accountability - to himself and others.
"I'd give myself permission and if I was questioned I'd say 'I can do what I like'," he admits.
"Gambling kept me isolated - it was an easy thing to run to when there was fear or emotional pain."
Peter reckons the term "responsible gambling" is an oxymoron.
That messaging puts the blame on the shoulders of the gambler - while big business "takes all the profits!"
Ms Riordan is adamant gambling harm is everyone's responsibility.
Harm reduction policies must be a shared responsibility between industries, media and advertising, venues and casinos, government and councils, support services and communities, she points out.
"It can often be hard for people to understand why they or their loved ones can't just stop," she says.
"People don't generally walk into a gaming room with knowledge about how the machines really work - or that the machines they are about to play are highly addictive with psychological theories applied to their programming and some really clever math.
"Gambling addiction is real and it works on your brain the same way as substance addiction."
In addition, she says there is often internalised stigma and feelings of shame that stop people seeking help.
Peter wants to stop.
"Every one of us (who gambles) knows it's bad," he says.
He's just sold a house and knows he needs to survive until his super comes through.
"I don't want to fritter away my money," he admits.
Peter's tried AA (Alcoholics Anyonymous), GAA (Gamblers Anonymous Australia) and has even seen a psychologist in an effort to curb his gambling.
He believes he's made the most progress with his counsellor and the supportive staff at Gateway Health.
"I value myself and they are helping me find my own truth," he says.
"My behaviour hasn't changed a lot but the fact I've reached out and asked for help is a big step.
"The nature of addiction is the inner addict doesn't want you to reach out for help because it means you might have to stop."
Peter's learnt the value of finding another way to replace the rush of endorphins from gambling.
He's found that release in mountain biking, spending hours on the bush tracks around Yackandandah with his trusty dog by his side.
"I love it; it provides meaning in my life," he says.
Peter hopes the biking will help him put the brakes on his gambling.
"For me, it's one pedal stroke a time," he says.
(*Gateway Heath values the privacy and dignity of its clients and it's for this reason the Border Mail did not reveal the identity of 'Peter' for this article.)
