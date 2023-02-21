The Canberra Times
Opinion

Zoe Wundenberg | Why do federal governments find it so difficult to help people?

By Zoë Wundenberg
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who, and what, is a model jobseeker? And why are they more important than other jobseekers? Picture Shutterstock

Let me ask you a question: do we, as citizens, hold a fundamental right to survive regardless of moral posturing and the apparent belief that to be "worthy" we must be paid for our work?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.