The ACT government should not, under any circumstances, give in to pressure to relocate Canberra's iconic and much loved National Multicultural Festival from the heart of the city.
Civic has always been the festival's home since its inception as a one-day Australia Day event hosted by the ACT Ethnic Communities Council in 1981.
The event, which had grown to embrace 40 different stalls showcasing a diverse range of nationalities and cultures and incorporating music and dance by 1988, evolved into a weeklong celebration under the aegis of the ACT Office of Multicultural Affairs in 1997. It embraced the three-day format in 2010.
Arguably Canberra's most iconic and successful community-based event, the festival returned to the heart of the city over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
It roared back in great style with 350,000 visitors, a spectacular entertainment program and hundreds of stalls showcasing cuisines and cultures from all over the world.
To put this into perspective, that is almost three times the 125,000 people who attended Summernats at the start of the year.
In view of this turnout it is actually quite remarkable, given the growing number of people who have moved into the CBD in recent years, that there were only 12 noise complaints. Some of these may have been multiple complaints from individual residents over the duration of the event.
This is in stark contrast to Summernats which was the subject of numerous noise and pollution complaints from the residents of Watson, and which nobody is seriously suggesting should be relocated from EPIC.
While Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne is doing the right thing by taking the concerns of complainants on board, her failure to rule out the possibility the event may have to relocate is unfortunate.
This throws a cloud over the future of an event which has grown and thrived in an inner-city environment and which is a unique celebration of Canberra's rich mix of cultures and racial heritages.
If, for example, the festival were to be relocated to a site such as EPIC how long would it remain a free event open to all?
Once it was set up in a gated venue there would be a strong, and ongoing, temptation to levy an entry fee.
If that were to happen the character of the festival, already damaged by losing its urban focus, would undergo a dramatic change. Thanks, but no thanks.
Dozens of comments on The Canberra Times' report on the possibility of relocating the festival have come out strongly in favour of the status quo.
One inner-city resident wrote: "I live right on City Walk and have a granddaughter aged two also close by. We loved the multicultural festival and it would be very hard to find a better area to host it. We were quite happy to have the music going till 10pm on the Friday and 11pm on the Saturday. It is a very small price to pay for something so wonderful".
Another visitor observed: "[It is a] wonderful event and great to see so many people in the city. [It] would be difficult to replicate that vibe elsewhere".
People who have chosen to take up residence in apartments in the city, and who then choose to agitate against long standing events, are not that different to those who buy cheap land near an airport and then campaign to have it closed down due to the noise of the aircraft.
The festival has been a part of this city's vibrant street life culture for over three decades. While it has been in hiatus due to COVID it can hardly have come as a surprise to anyone.
It needs to stay in Civic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.