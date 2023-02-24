Lonesome. R18+, 95 minutes
3 stars
Note the R18+ classification on this Australian movie from writer-director Craig Boreham. They're not kidding. If you're squeamish about male nudity and the graphic depiction of sexual acts of various kinds, this isn't a movie for you. But if you're able to deal with such things, this film has its rewards.
The beginning has something of a Midnight Cowboy feeling to it. Country boy Casey (Josh Lavery), wearing a cowboy hat, is hitchhiking his way to Sydney. Along the way we see him have a sexual encounter with a truck driver but he declines the man's offer of a lift. Casey is withdrawn, almost silent - even sex doesn't seem to give him real pleasure.
We eventually find out why he's like this - it has to do with why he's left home, under a cloud - and that's part of the interest of the film, as well as seeing how Casey deals with his feelings and opens himself up to other, more positive possibilities. Lavery, despite having relatively little dialogue, makes Casey sympathetic even when he's a little opaque. Flashbacks and memories (or visions) provide a bit more insight into the character.
Casey is broke - we seem him crash a party to eat, charge his phone and swipe a bottle of liquor - and uses hook-up apps to find more sex and, importantly, shelter, however temporary. Eventually he ends up at the flat of Tib (Daniel Gabriel) and, after the inevitable sexual encounter, he awakens the next day still there.
There seem to be more possibilities here than the simply physical, but Casey finds it hard to let down his guard and the more talkative, more outgoing Tib has his own issues that limit him opening himself up to intimacy and love. Their developing relationship - not just sexual - is the backbone of the movie and the actors commit themselves to their parts and make their characters appealing.
Tib takes on odd jobs and brings Casey along so he can earn some money. In one scene they decide to "christen" a bed after they've moved it which might make viewers feel a bit queasy if they've had a move recently (or one coming up). We don't see this happening, a rare moment of restraint.
Call me old-fashioned, but I find a lot of depictions of sex and nudity in movies to be excessive, even gratuitous. That's certainly the case sometimes here: for example, a shot of someone going to the toilet that leaves nothing to the imagination really doesn't seem to have been necessary.
I don't long for the days of the Hollywood Production Code but its strictures did force filmmakers to be inventive and subtle (even more so with homosexuality than heterosexuality).
The sex scenes here, while they often advance character, seem a little too much and too many, slowing the story down at times. I would have preferred a bit more dialogue to drive things forward. Others might disagree.
The cinematography by Dean Francis works well in showing everything from sunlit paddocks to darkened interiors to, in one standout sequence, a swimming pool at night. Tib and Casey break in and have fun and the sensuality and sense of enjoyment here - enhanced, as is the rest of the film, by Tony Buchen's score - provide welcome relief from some of the darker and heavier passages.
A later sequence, with Ian Roberts as the leader of a group of sexual fetishists who treat Casey abominably (it's their thing) makes it seem Casey might be falling back into his former, emotionally dead state. It's vivid but grotesque.
The ending feels a little abrupt, but it works well enough, even if it jars a little against the feeling of the rest of the movie.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
