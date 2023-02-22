Then there was the attack on him by the CEO of Clubs NSW Josh Landis over the proposed introduction of the cashless gaming card. Landis, who subsequently lost his job over his attack, condemned the Premier for relying on "his conservative Catholic gut" rather than the evidence. Perrottet, already sensitive about his religious beliefs because of an ABC Four Corners episode on the influence of the Catholic sect Opus Dei on his former school, Redfield College, swiftly responded that the comments were "inappropriate and offensive". He declared that the government proposal was not informed by the fact that he was a Catholic. He was backed by Opposition Leader Chris Minns, also a Catholic, who condemned the language as "sectarian and discriminatory".