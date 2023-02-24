The Canberra Times

Autumn is the time to plant for your beautiful spring display of colour

By John Gabriele
February 25 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROW WITH GABRIELE

Fritillaria imperialis more commonly known as imperial crown. Picture by Hans from Pixabay.

As the curtain slowly draws to a close on summer it may seem a little premature to be thinking about spring. But, if you love the sight and smells of spring flowering bulbous plants, you need to think ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.