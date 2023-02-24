As the curtain slowly draws to a close on summer it may seem a little premature to be thinking about spring. But, if you love the sight and smells of spring flowering bulbous plants, you need to think ahead.
Spring bulbs, to use the term loosely, are planted out in autumn, depending on local climatic conditions and species. This can be any time from late February to mid May.
Bulbous plants can be grown from bulbs, corms and tubers, which are some of the ugliest plant parts you are likely to come across.
But hidden deep within these aesthetically challenged plant organs is the promise of some of the world's most beautiful flowers.
The most common flowering bulb in spring gardens is the tulip - a plant better suited to cool climates. There are, however, varieties that have been bred for warmer regions.
Tulips are truly beautiful flowers culturally associated with the Netherlands, but their native home is Turkey.
Spectacular displays of bold colours result with plantings of mixed varieties of a range of bulbous plants such as daffodils, freesias, ixias, ranunculus, aparaxis and tritonia.
Spring bulbs also offer some of the best flower shades of blues and lilacs for a cooler colour display.
Try grape hyacinth, bluebells, anemones, babiana and iris reticulata.
If fragrance is more your thing, a planting of hyacinths or King George daffodils will fit the bill.
Buying mixed bulb packs online can take the guess work out of creating a dazzling display.
There are of course those plants that seasoned gardeners love to grow because of the challenge in getting them to flower.
There are bulbous plants that fall into this category, the majority of which originate from the alpine regions of Europe and North America. This gives some idea of the growing conditions these plants need and therein lies the challenge.
Fritillaria are one such species that can be challenging for gardeners who live in temperate climates, but they are worth the rewards for those who persist.
The bulb catalogues have hit the garden magazines and timing is perfect to plan for a dazzling spring display.
As with any worthwhile plant display it is important to consider what you want to achieve and careful planning and soil preparation should begin now, ready for autumn planting.
So get switched on this autumn with bulbs - the effort will be worth it in the months to come.
