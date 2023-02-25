The Canberra Times

University of Canberra researchers collect data on what's growing in the ACT

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Florence Awino and Ro McFarlane are part of a research project which is hoping to determine how much food is being produced in the ACT. Picture by Keegan Carroll

From an urban farm in Ainslie to a food forest in Mawson, Canberra gardeners are good at growing their own produce, but just how much fruit and vegetable is being produced in the ACT?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.