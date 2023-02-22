The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 23, 1963

February 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 23, 1963

While children in schools today would find this news far from interesting, in another lifetime, on this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported TV sets were to be purchased for six primary schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.