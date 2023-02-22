Times Past: February 23, 1963

While children in schools today would find this news far from interesting, in another lifetime, on this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported TV sets were to be purchased for six primary schools.
The Education Branch of the Department for the Interior said the introduction of television was part of the curriculum.
Campbell Primary, North Ainslie Primary, Ainslie Infant's, Duntroon Primary, Lyneham High and Ainslie Primary schools had placed orders for the TV sets.
The government had agreed to pitch in to help the schools afford them. "We supply 1-for-1 (pounds) which the schools' PCA raise,'' the government spokesman said.
The ABC conducted the tailored school programs which featured a range of subjects suitable for infants, primary and secondary school levels.
The subjects included drama, French, social studies, science and nature study. Teachers coordinated the showing of the programs with their own lessons by holding class discussions before and after the viewing period.
