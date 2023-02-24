Picture books can do so much more than just tell a story. They can transport the reader to other places, explore answers to seemingly impossible questions, and remind us of the need to be kind, compassionate and open to other ways of looking at the world.
Kind: A Call to Care for Every Creature (Allen & Unwin, $24.99) by Jess McGeachin is an ode to kindness, not only towards all creatures great and small but also to one another and ourselves.
A tactile front cover, with colourful beetles crawling along the book's yellow spine, invites readers in, while yellow silhouette endpapers reinforce the strong design aesthetic.
In carefully crafted text in rhyming couplets, McGeachin invites us to care about the creatures that feature on the pages of this book. Each double-page spread presents a range of stunning creatures linked by common characteristics such as the ability to flutter, slither or glitter. Some will be familiar, others not.
All the animals are identified using captions, but McGeachin does not attempt to provide detailed nonfiction information. Rather he invites budding biologists into the fascinating world of animals and then encourages them to find out more for themselves.
This book will engender wonder and encourage children to be kind towards all living things - from our fragile planet to ourselves. Covering everything from butterflies, spiders and fish, to penguins and frogs, this is an interesting and informative way to introduce younger readers to the world of animals.
Caroline Magerl creates wonderfully whimsical picture books, and there is a joyous otherworldliness to the settings and characters she creates. In Piano Fingers (Walker Books, $24.95) we follow the story of Bea, who comes from a big musical family.
Feisty Bea is not daunted by their talent, including that of her big sister Isla, who effortlessly creates melodious sounds on her "honey fog machine" - Magerl's extremely inventive way of describing a violin.
Bea decides to start her musical journey with a triangle. But it goes "bink" when it should go "ting", so she abandons it for something bigger - an old upright piano full of musical potential, just like Bea. With the help of her sister and Maestro Gus, a flamboyant cat who haunts the piano, Bea graduates from failed musician to someone with "piano fingers".
Magerl's engaging text is full of wondrous word play and fabulous phrasings, while her watercolour, pencil and ink illustrations, in muted greys and glowing yellows, are highly atmospheric. The expressions on Bea's face as we move through the book are a joy to behold.
She often directly confronts the reader, inviting us to feel what she feels as we follow her journey from failed triangle player to a girl who can wrestle a terrific tune from a tired old piano. This is a tour de force of a book about never giving up and being true to yourself. Bravo, Bea!
Where? (Allen & Unwin, $24.95) by Jordan Collins and Phil Lesnie is also a visually stunning book. The awe-inspiring text was originally written as a slam poem by 14-year-old Collins, who was sick of being constantly asked "Where are you from?" because they looked different to other kids.
Lesnie's splendid illustrations feature a child and their cat journeying through time and space as they explore the common origins of human beings that unite us rather than set us apart. The combination of the compelling text with the textural luminosity and imaginative flair of the illustrations is at times contemplative, at times dramatic and always emotive.
This is an important book that is not afraid to explore the big questions. And at its heart is an impassioned plea not to make the people we meet feel "othered".
In Tiny Wonders (UQP, $24.99) by Sally Soweol Han, a little girl tries to bring joy into the world around her. As April walks through the bustling streets of her grey town in her bright red dungarees and red bow, she searches in vain for colour and connection.
She remembers how her grandma introduced her to the "secret language of flowers" and in particular dandelions, with their positive message about spreading happiness. And so that is just what April does.
The delicate watercolour illustrations with their cleverly varied layouts complement this gentle story about keeping memories alive, making wishes come true and achieving your dreams through determination and patience. Information about how plants grow is embedded in the illustrations, and a double-page spread at the end of this engaging book features 32 flowers and their life-affirming meanings.
Whispers on the Wind (Allen & Unwin, $24.99) by Claire Saxby and Jess Racklyeft tells the story of a young girl's dream - represented in the whimsical illustrations by a message-in-a-bottle - that is snatched by a breeze from her bedroom in the lighthouse and, under the watchful eyes of the full moon, carried out to sea.
There it is spirited across the waves and under the ocean by creatures of the deep, both real and imagined, until it is safely caught in a net by her mother, who is sailing her boat across the sea.
Written in Saxby's trademark lyrical style, the text is redolent of cumulative nursery rhymes. The words trip across the pages as we follow the progress of Ren's dream, before her mother releases it into the sky and we see all the wondrous things Ren dreams of doing with her mother when she returns.
This is a book about coping with separation from parents and the strong love that binds parents and children together. It's also a celebration of our oceans and the amazing creatures that live there. The lighthouse - a potent symbol of hope and safety - is a recurring motif in Racklyeft's colourful, childlike collage-style images. This beautifully crafted picture book resonates with imagination, warmth and love.
The colour-saturated cover of When You're Older ( Allen & Unwin, $24.99), written by Sofie Laguna and illustrated by Judy Watson, draws readers into this stunningly illustrated book. It shows a young boy dressed as a king chatting to his baby brother. Framed pictures on the wall foreshadow the imaginative world that is about to be revealed.
The stunning endpapers bookend the story perfectly - a teeming jungle with two little boys dressed as kings marching aboard a sailing ship, heading off on an adventure. Luminous images leap from the pages, combining blocks of strong colours with patterning, texture and details that beg to be pored over.
Laguna's imaginative and endearing text follows a young boy who, frustrated by how little he can do with his baby brother, tells him about the fabulous adventures they'll have together when they're older.
These range from riding bikes through the jungle, to building castles in the sand, playing with dragons, sailing the oceans, camping in the snow - and, of course, supporting and loving one another no matter what.
The touching ending of this beautiful book that celebrates brotherhood and the bond between siblings is extremely heart-warming. This magical book, with its visual feast of illustrations, is full of heart and soul. Like the other books featured here, it shows how kindness and compassion for one another can touch our hearts.
