Matt Keogh, Matt Thistlethwaite to march in Mardi Gras in historic first for Defence portfolio

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
Assistant Minister for Defence, Veterans' Affairs and the Republic, Matt Thistlethwaite. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Matt Keogh and Matt Thistlethwaite will become the first Defence portfolio ministers ever to march in Saturday's Mardi Gras parade as personnel celebrate three decades since the ban on LGBTQI+ members was lifted.

