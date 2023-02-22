The Canberra Times
A small fire started when a truck rolled over on Mugga Lane on Thursday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:25pm
The truck rollover on Mugga Lane. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Southbound lanes of Mugga Lane in Symonston were closed to traffic on Thursday after a truck rollover.

