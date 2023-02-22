Southbound lanes of Mugga Lane in Symonston were closed to traffic on Thursday after a truck rollover.
The incident occurred around 11.45am.
The rollover ignited a small fire which was quickly extinguished.
The truck driver and passenger were extricated by ACT Fire & Rescue and transported to hospital by ambulance. The nature of their injuries is unknown.
Rescue crews were expected to remain at the scene for some time as specialist equipment was brought in to recover the truck and remove it.
Drivers were requested to avoid the area.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.