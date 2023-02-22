ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has pulled a selection shock for the side's season opening clash against the NSW Waratahs.
Off-season recruit Jack Debreczeni has been named at flyhalf, with Noah Lolesio to start from the bench.
Veteran scrumhalf Nic White has also been listed as a reserve, with Ryan Lonergan to wear the No.9 jersey. Should he be injected into the match, it will be White's 100th appearance for the Brumbies.
Both Lolesio and White sat out the team's two trials and completed an abbreviated pre-season that only commenced in mid-January.
Larkham has been careful to manage the training and playing load for his Wallabies stars as they enter a World Cup year.
Australian captain James Slipper was another to receive limited playing time during the trials and will start from the bench on Friday night.
Allan Alaalatoa will skipper the Brumbies and start at prop alongside hooker Connal McInerney and loosehead Blake Schoupp. The match will be Schoupp's Super Rugby debut.
Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are set to combine in the second row, with Rob Valetini, Rory Scott and Pete Samu named in the back row.
Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau will partner in the centres, while Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead have first crack at locking down the wing positions. The match will be Toole's first in Super Rugby. Wallaby Tom Wright will start at fullback.
Former Melbourne Rebels prop Rhys van Nek is in line for a Brumbies debut after being selected on a bench that also features Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer and Ollie Sapsford.
Debreczeni's call up caps a remarkable turnaround for a player many feared was lost to Australian rugby in 2018.
An Australian Schoolboys star who was touted as a future Wallaby, the flyhalf's career stalled after five seasons with the Rebels.
Debreczeni has returned a more mature player after stints in New Zealand and Japan and is determined to make the most of his second chance in Super Rugby.
The playmaker steered the Brumbies attack throughout the pre-season while Lolesio was away on Wallabies duties. Larkham was impressed with his performances in the team's two trial wins and has backed the 29-year-old to deliver on Friday night.
The selection comes as Lolesio enters a career-defining season amid speculation he could move overseas next year.
The Brumbies are desperate to keep the talented flyhalf and Larkham has made it his project to mentor and develop the youngster.
1. Blake Schoupp 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. REPLACEMENTS: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. James Slipper, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Ollie Sapsford
