ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is confident the decision to name Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni in the halves this weekend will prove a masterstroke come Friday.
Larkham turned heads when he named Nic White and Noah Lolesio on the bench for the season opener against the NSW Waratahs.
The coach revealed on Wednesday he has had the move planned for a number of weeks as he navigates the late arrival of his Wallabies stars to Canberra.
White and Lolesio were among a host of players to only commence pre-season on January 16 and they both sat out the two trial matches.
Lonergan and Debreczeni were impressive in the victories over the Waratahs and Rebels and impressed with their effort at training over the past few months.
Given the shortened pre-season, Larkham said it was an easy decision to ease White and Lolesio into the fold this weekend.
"There's a really good combination there between Jack and Ryan," Larkham said. "They played two trials together, spent a bit of time in [last year's] game block together as well.
"Whitey had to be rested through the pre-season trial games and Noah didn't get any minutes in either trial game either.
"We're just looking for that combination to start the game. Jack's been really impressive in the games and he's also been a real leader out there on the field in training. It makes sense to make sure we've got that real continuity building into that first game."
Australian captain James Slipper was another to receive limited playing time during the trials and will start from the bench on Friday night.
Allan Alaalatoa will skipper the Brumbies and line up at prop alongside hooker Connal McInerney and loosehead Blake Schoupp. The match will be Schoupp's Super Rugby debut.
The 23-year-old has endured a tricky journey in search of an opportunity and was overlooked by the Waratahs before moving to Canberra in the off-season.
It didn't take long for Schoupp to impress coaches and teammates and he has been rewarded with a contract through to 2025.
"It's a dream come true," Schoupp said.
"Ever since I came down here, I wanted to play round one. That was the goal from the start, so I'm pretty chuffed to be here in this position right now.
"The goal now is to become a regular player and add value to the club. I try to express myself as much as I can on the field. Hopefully the Brumbies see that and continue to show faith in me and I'll continue to do the hard work there."
Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville will combine in the second row, with Rob Valetini, Rory Scott and Pete Samu named in the back row.
Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau will partner in the centres, while Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead have first crack at locking down the wing positions. The match will be Toole's first in Super Rugby. Wallaby Tom Wright will start at fullback.
Former Melbourne Rebels prop Rhys van Nek is in line for a Brumbies debut after being selected on a bench that also features Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer and Ollie Sapsford.
Excitement is high throughout the team for Friday's clash in front of a crowd of 30,000 fans.
For McInerney, the game provides an opportunity to put a challenging 2022 in the rearview mirror and make a positive start to the season.
"It was a pretty disappointing year personally," McInerney said. "The journey's never going to be pretty for any player.
"I had a couple of niggles, fell out of favour with selection. It's important that I had some good, tough honest conversations with the coaches on how to improve my game, how to get fit and use the pre-season, I haven't had one in a while, to get my body right, strong and fit."
1. Blake Schoupp 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. REPLACEMENTS: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. James Slipper, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Ollie Sapsford
