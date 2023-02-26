Legend has it that cats have nine lives. The musical Cats seems a particularly apt choice for Canberra Philharmonic Society's first 2023 production in more ways than one.
Those involved hoped the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - an international megahit since its premiere in 1981 - will give Philo a new life after the company's 70th-anniversary plans in 2022 fell apart.
Nobody wanted to talk about what happened last year - current and previous committee members declined to comment, said they didn't know, or never returned calls.
COVID forced the postponement of a 2021 production of Grease that was cancelled in 2022 because of too many cast changes.
A planned anniversary revue also fell through.
But a new committee headed by president Grant Pegg wanted to restore Philo's fortunes, with the previously scheduled Cats leading the way.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - based on a book of poems by T.S. Eliot, along with the newly written hit song Memory had long runs on the West End and on Broadway and has been a huge international success, including in Australia.
READ MORE:
In it, a varied group of colourful Jellicle Cats vie in song and dance one night to be chosen by patriarch Old Deuteronomy as the one to be reborn into a new life on the Heaviside Layer.
Jordan Kelly directed this production that has choreography by Caitlin Schlig, musical direction by Alexander Unikowski and costumes by Pip Muller, all working with 40 singers, dancers, actors and acrobats to bring the show to the stage.
Pegg said Philo, like other theatre companies, had taken "a massive financial hit" from the effects of COVID.
Pegg, a busy figure in Canberra's theatre world on and off stage, first appeared with Philo in its 2009 production of The Mikado, as Nanki-Poo.
His first Philo production led him to appreciate the company and its place in Canberra's theatrical world.
While Philo's core purpose - producing community musical theatre, both familiar and new - remained, Pegg said additional revenue streams such as public dance classes and sponsorship were being explored.
"I do have newfound respect for those who came before me," Pegg said, saying being on the committee was "hard work ... The sheer amount of time it takes to juggle and manage all the many pieces".
This will be Kelly's third time working on Cats.
He played the Rum Tum Tugger for Philo in 2007 and had the same role in Free-Rain's 2012 production.
"Now I am directing the show for Philo ... it opens on the night of my original production, 16 years to the day - March 2."
One of Kelly's aims as director was to make the story of Cats as clear as possible, focusing on the relationships between the characters and adding a surprise or two for those familiar with the show.
"I am hoping to get regular theatre goers, new theatre goers and kids along to enjoy and be entertained by the cast. "
Cats is on at Erindale Theatre from March 2 to 18, various dates and times. See: philo.org.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.