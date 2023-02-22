The new, $148-million Nelligen bridge will open to traffic on Wednesday, just in time for the tail-end of the South Coast summer weekend pilgrimage for thousands of Canberrans.
The project is almost a year ahead of schedule and has a 100-year design life.
By coincidence, the bridge opening arrives just ahead of the upcoming NSW elections, scheduled for March 25.
It was built using 11 spans of super T-beams to the upstream of the existing bridge, with a height above the waterline of between 6.5 and 7.7 metres.
It replaces one which opened to span the Clyde River and link up with the Kings Highway back in 1964.
That was a momentous occasion given that, until that bridge was constructed, crossing the Clyde from Nelligen was by a car ferry, which generated long traffic queues during the height of summer.
Such was the joy on that auspicious occasion 59 years ago, a public holiday by proclaimed for the people of Nelligen by the Governor of NSW, and there was a grand parade across the bridge with floats produced by members of the local community and a marching band.
While the new bridge had its official opening ceremony on February 4, it was for pedestrians only and since then has been closed to traffic.
While it is open to traffic, speed on the new bridge will be restricted until the roadway is properly marked.
The bridge's 2.5-metre wide pathway on the southern side of the bridge connects to Thule Road on the eastern side of the river and the existing footpath on Braidwood Street on the western side of the river.
Nelligen is rich in a history closely linked with the Clyde River, which was once a bustling port that was at the centre of regional gold and wool shipments to Sydney.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
