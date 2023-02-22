The Canberra Times
New Nelligen bridge opens across the Clyde River

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:20pm
The new, $148-million Nelligen bridge will open to traffic on Wednesday, just in time for the tail-end of the South Coast summer weekend pilgrimage for thousands of Canberrans.

