Advance notice of a rendez-vous with French cinema usually pops up before the festive season and new year. As if! As if anyone is looking out for a foreign-language film festival at that time of year, but over-the-horizon notice for this popular event is likely perfect timing.
"Not only is the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival the biggest foreign film festival in Australia," says artistic director Karin Mauris, "it is the biggest French language film festival outside France, the biggest in the world. It's so interesting in this English-speaking country."
Mais oui! French culture is a thing in Australia. You only have to check out the figures on French language courses to realise this.
Curating the festival for this year involved Mauris viewing more than 80 titles. Prep began at the Cannes festival and despite the pandemic, there have been plenty of titles to choose from - some 320 new releases.
Mauris thinks the big challenge for the film industry in general now is to get people back in front of the big screen that 35mm movies are made for.
"Cinema is always much better in the theatre. You are inside the world of the film, and also interact with the people around you," she says. "It's this full sensation that you can't have in front of a screen at home. In the cinema, it's a communal experience, and a private experience at the same time."
It goes without saying that the festival program reflects the drive of a passionate cinephile, to get young people to put down their phones, look away from their small screens, and return to the auditorium in the dark.
In 2023, the festival features aspirational stories about making it, however tough the circumstances - from a journey from rap to opera (Tenor), to taking one's future into one's own hands (Country Cabaret), a film based on true events.
"They are about people trying to fight and change their destiny. It's normal people who do something extraordinary," she says.
Sugar and Stars is another movie in the same vein, about people taking charge of their future.
Notre Dame on Fire is definitely one to see on the big screen; it's directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, who received an Oscar for The Bear, and made The Name of the Rose, and Seven Years in Tibet, and The Lover, based on a novel by Marguerite Duras.
The veteran filmmaker was keen to tell the story of the firemen who saved Notre-Dame de Paris, the medieval cathedral nearly lost to fire in 2019. But how far should rescuers go to save a church, and should human lives be sacrificed?
The top earner at the French box office last year, November, directed by Cedric Jiminez (BAC Nord, The Connection), is based on the 2015 terrorist attack on the Bataclan. It's a narrative not just about the event itself, but how the police tracked down the perpetrators, and the balance of power between investigators.
On the Wandering Paths is based on the novel by Sylvain Tesson who accompanied wildlife photographer Vincent Munier on his quest for the snow leopard. Tesson's book concerns a successful writer who, after drinking to excess and having an accident, decides to walk across France to rediscover himself.
The distinction between big budget, mainstream Hollywood studio fare and the movies out of France is a well-worn cliche. But does French cinema maintain a minimal reliance on special effects and digital enhancements while it continues to explore human relationships?
Absolutely, says Mauris. "It's a cinema for people who want stories," she says.
If you hanker for a surprise, look no further than "meta zombie flick" Final Cut, which was chosen to open the Cannes film festival last year. Also up for special mention: Silver Rockers, opening night film Masquerade, and Gerard Depardieu playing someone a lot like himself in Robuste.
