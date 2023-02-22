The arguments in favour of vaccines are extremely compelling

Jennifer Heywood claims that there are reasons for rational well-educated people to forgo vaccines (Letters, February 18).
But there are rational reasons to choose vaccines. The risks of adverse events such as dying, hospitalisation, or long-term illness are much higher among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated.
Issues with myocarditis are not treated as "inconsequential", as Heywood claims, but most cases can be successfully treated. These events are rare; perhaps two additional cases per 100,000 in people under 40 who received Moderna according to the Department of Health.
Claims which exaggerate the incidence of adverse events while ignoring the risks of COVID infection give oxygen to anti-vaxxers.
Like John R Baker (Letters, February 18) I am concerned at the lack of action following ATAGI's recent approval of the fifth COVID-19 shot.
We were told that these boosters would be available from February 20. Yet there has been no apparent campaign to encourage the take-up of this booster, despite many of us (including over-65s) having had our last shot in May or June 2022.
My local pharmacy is not expecting supplies of the vaccine for another couple of weeks at the earliest. There has also been no advice about the best timing for this booster, especially if this is the last booster that will be available before winter.
Lee Welling of Nicholls wrote in his letter "Promotional genius" (February 18) that if you "just walk along Curran Drive in Nicholls and you will be confronted by a never-ending stream of discarded packaging emblazoned with the companies' logos".
Upon reading this I wondered when was the last time anyone was fined for littering in Canberra.
People who visit Singapore marvel at how clean and tidy it is. The secret lies in the monetary level of the fine imposed for littering.
When I was in Singapore in the early 1980s the fine for littering was $200 Singapore dollars. I was working at one of the air force bases and we were paying the civilian workers about $144 (Singapore dollars) a fortnight.
The fine therefore was approximately three times their weekly take home pay.
Imagine the improvement we would we in our environment if such a measure was introduced here.
Unfortunately I do not think any government, local or other wise, would have the intestinal fortitude to implement such a scheme.
For almost a year we have observed the appalling carnage and destruction being perpetrated by Putin's regime on the Ukrainian nation.
For almost a year Ukraine has pleaded with the EU, NATO, the USA and other Western leaning nations for more offensive weapons. In any conflict defensive weapons only delay an inevitable defeat.
I urge western countries to provide Ukraine with missiles and aircraft capable of reaching Moscow and St Petersburg to convince local Russians that there is an actual full-blown war in progress and not just "a special military operation".
Ukrainians are well acquainted with genocide. The final report of The International Commission of Inquiry into the1932-33 Famine in Ukraine (known as Holodomor to Ukrainians) was presented to the United Nations in Geneva, in 1991. The report estimated 7.5 million Ukrainians perished as a result of Stalin's policies.
Let us not allow Putin's ambition to achieve his final solution that is the genocide of Ukraine.
The first anniversary of the Russian criminal invasion of Ukraine approaches.
It is reported that Putin has ordered an intense offensive to destroy more of Ukraine and kill Ukrainians. We see pictures of Putin drinking champagne with soldiers who will soon be sent to Ukraine to shell, bomb, rape, loot and commit more war crimes.
In Syria it is reported that some 46,000 people have been killed as a result of an earthquake, but in the Ukrainian invasion, some 200,000 people have been killed because of a single decision of a ruthless KGB psychopath.
Vlad is certainly bad and must be stopped now.
The Russians and the Wagner Group have invaded a sovereign country. They have committed and continue to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.
They have also spread misinformation, and interfered with democratic elections.
Their government continues to lie, cheat, and bully.
In the ACT, they don't even pay legitimate traffic fines while they ever-so-slowly construct their new embassy on a prime site in Yarralumla. Nevertheless, they continue to enjoy our hospitality and the benefits of the considerable construction work that has been undertaken for months in their compound on Canberra Avenue.
What more must the Russian government do to be treated by our federal and territory governments as the pariahs they have become under Putin?
When will our government expel most or all of the Russian embassy staff from Australia?
If, as reported, China intends to supply Russia with weaponry, then the Australian government should look seriously at trade with China, particularly in respect to exports of iron ore and coal.
Apart from the danger of becoming even more reliant on China that we are now, and China's disregard for international trade conventions, I do not relish the thought of Australian raw materials being used to make tanks, rockets and artillery to be used by the Russians against Ukraine.
The apocalyptic earthquake in Turkey has done what the opponents and critics tried in vain to do: to subject the authoritarian ruler President Erdogan to public scrutiny and democratic accountability.
Now the failures of the Erdogan regime are coming into sharp focus three months out from elections.
That's a positive out of this tragic natural disaster which has been exacerbated by a man-made disaster caused by Erdogan's patronage politics and crony capitalism.
The Foreign Minister has made it clear she does not support giving MPs and senators a vote before we send Australian troops overseas. Senator Penny Wong supports the status quo which leaves the decision up to the Prime Minister and the executive.
Many had hoped Senator Wong would take a far more realistic and progressive stance than Richard Marles, Peter Dutton and hawks like Senator Linda Reynolds.
The minister supports the John Howard "captain's call" system which took Australia into the disastrous and illegal Iraq war in which over 1.2 million people died as a result of the US lie about WMDs.
Australians should tell the government they want a better decision-making procedure before committing to yet another US-led war.
The ACT government's proposed new planning system essentially amounts to almost complete deregulation disguised as "moving to an outcomes focus". We know how well the "let the market rip approach" has (not) worked for the community in other areas such as telecommunications and banking.
The proposal will not guarantee basic standards on setbacks from boundaries, enough green space and enough parking because it substitutes vaguely defined outcomes for most of the existing rules and moves the latter to technical standards that the government can tamper with at will.
The proposal needs to be significantly revised. Sure, remove any unnecessary or inappropriate rules. However, legislate specific standards so that only the Assembly can amend them, and supplement them with measurable outcomes so ACTPLA can stop developments that meet the specific standards but don't meet the intent of the law.
Without these changes the chief planner or their delegates, who are all essentially employees of the government of the day, will be able to approve anything. Furthermore, it won't be effective to seek external review via ACAT because the currently proposed outcomes are too vague.
ACT Labor wants the Assembly to pass their proposal quietly and quickly so they can butter us up before the 2024 election.
Now is the time for Canberrans to stand up by contacting MLAs. It is much easier and often less expensive over time to plan and build well in the first instance.
If the West supplies weapons to Ukraine why shouldn't China supply Russia?
I always wonder what these North Korean fired missiles do to the environment or to the place where they land? Could they trigger a tsunami?
I note with dismay the city residents complaining about noise from the Multicultural Festival's noise. No doubt these same residents were enticed to live in the city by real estate agents touting "vibrancy" and "culture". Those who can't stand a bit of noise should move to a more boring suburb. Canberra has an abundance of these.
There are niche groups of hobbyists who launch small "pico" balloons to see how many times they will circumnavigate the world. They carry a tiny payload to transmit position and meteorological data. It seems likely that USAF spent $1 million to shoot down a $100 device and spoil some scientific fun.
Last Saturday on ABC Gardening the topic was fire risk. Willow told us to check our surroundings and clean up where necessary. I remember in 2003 the frantic ripping out of overgrown stuff and the queue at green waste. Just do it.
Your headline on February 18 read: "Rate cuts next year 'plausible'", implying that the RBA could do it if they wanted. The article said beginning to retreat in 2024 "is a plausible scenario", implying that they are out of the RBA's control. The article also said this was Philip Lowe's "secondary" appearance. I wondered what that meant.
My word, Saturday's The Canberra Times had A R Taylor, Rex Simmons and Douglas Mackenzie all howling for Simon Cowan's blood because he claimed markets were the ultimate democratic institution. Calm down chaps, Simon's got Henry Ford on his side.
Given Defence "consumes" about 2 per cent of GDP, plus add-on budget line-items its belated response to potentially lethal munitions discovered at Campbell Park raises questions about how responsive it would be to challenges to our sovereignty.
I, too, loved Francis Tiafoe's gloriously anti-establishment tennis shoes ("Tiny, happy scenes of everyday life", February 18). Best moments this week involved picking up my granddaughter from her school. She has an abstracted air, a way of looking out for me that involves looking everywhere but where I am. And then we spot each other. Bliss.
Three weeks after the introduction of the new ACTION timetable not a single one is available at the ACTION shopfront in Civic.
