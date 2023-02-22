The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The arguments in favour of vaccines are extremely compelling

By Letters to the Editor
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the possible disadvantages. Picture by Karleen Minney

Jennifer Heywood claims that there are reasons for rational well-educated people to forgo vaccines (Letters, February 18).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.