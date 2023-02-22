Mustang Show at Viking Park on Sunday

The 2023 Canberra Mustang Show is on Sunday at Viking Park in Erindale from 8.30am to 2.30pm.
Entry is a gold coin donation, with all profits going to the AFP Veterans Association.
Also there on the day will be coffee, drinks, ice cream, doughnuts and trade stalls.
More than 150 Ford Mustangs will be on display. The event is being presented by the Mustang Owners Club Australia.
Viking Park is at 4 Amsinck Street, Wanniassa.
