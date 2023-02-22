The Canberra Times
Mustang Show at Viking Park on Sunday

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:30pm
A 1965 Mustang convertible owned by Mustang Owners Club Australia member Bob Janess. Picture supplied

The 2023 Canberra Mustang Show is on Sunday at Viking Park in Erindale from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

