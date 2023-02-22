Fears, questions about North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal

The North described its sixth nuclear test in 2017 as a detonation of a thermonuclear bomb built for ICBMs. It created a tremor that measured magnitude 6.3, and some studies put its estimated explosive yield at about 50 to 140 kilotons of TNT. In comparison, the pair of atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II - which killed a total of more than 210,000 people - yielded explosions equivalent to about 15 and 20 kilotons of TNT, respectively.