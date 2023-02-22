One of the victims of a woman who drove at two people and smashed into a garage door, causing extensive damage, has claimed the crimes were "a serious racial case".
However, the offender's lawyer told the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday there was no "tangible evidence" the crimes against the Chinese women were racially motivated.
Rebecca Katherine Krutsky, 50, was found guilty last week of two counts of using an offensive weapon in circumstances dangerous to a person.
Krutsky had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges. She pleaded guilty to charges of damaging property and drug-driving.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston sentenced Krutsky to two years and six months in jail, with a non-parole period of 11 months. He also ordered her to pay $1500 in reparation.
Krutsky, who appeared via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, could be seen rolling her eyes and shaking her head as the magistrate handed down the sentence.
Mr Theakston said there was "a real potential for both women to be seriously injured or killed", in what could "only be described as an explosive intrusion into the family home".
Court documents state the two victims were visiting a friend who lived on the same street as Krutsky, in Taylor, in September last year.
When the women left the home and walked down the street, Krutsky drove the vehicle at speed and stopped abruptly before yelling at them aggressively.
Krutsky then turned her car in "one swift and sharp motion" into a driveway the women were crossing, Mr Theakston found.
The victims jumped out of the way and then ran back towards the house, only for Krutsky to follow and crash into a garage at that property.
On Wednesday, the court heard this caused more than $65,000 worth of damage, with Krutsky's vehicle crashing through the door and hitting a BMW.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the home owner said she believed the crimes were "a serious racial case" and she was considering selling the home and moving.
"Those bad things will mentally influence me and stay in my life a long time," the statement read.
Defence lawyer Madison Fieldus told the court her client was "in a heightened state" on the day the offences were committed.
Ms Fieldus said a large, unexplained amount of money had been withdrawn from Krutsky's bank account and she hadn't slept in 72 hours due to stress.
The defence lawyer argued Krutsky had made significant steps forward after a "tumultuous early period of her life" characterised by heroin use.
She said her client had been running her own disability support business through the National Disability Insurance Scheme before she was arrested.
"[Krutsky] is very proud of the way she has taken up that gainful employment," Ms Fieldus said.
Krutsky had been in segregation in Canberra's jail for the past 132 days and was only allowed one hour per day outside her cell, Ms Fieldus told the court.
Mr Theakston took this into account, saying it would be a "very difficult way to serve any period in custody".
"The term 'human rights compliant' is often a term bandied around to describe the AMC ... it is clearly a single institution that needs to do everything for everyone," he said.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
