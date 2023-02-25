The rescue balm Farmbalm may have a catchy name, but it's certainly no gimmick.
Born out of life on the land in NSW's Southern Riverina region, it's part of the MUSQ Farmceuticals skincare range that was inspired by the elements company director, Emma Reid, and her mother Susanne, face everyday.
Together with manager Zoe, the pair carry 10,000 non-mulesed merino and crossbred sheep on a family farm they've held for 80 years.
They've also developed a small hemp crop of about 10 acres that provides enough oil for MUSQ products.
This (combined with cropping and roughly 100 cows) would keep anyone busy, but in 2013 Emma took over MUSQ and the mother-daughter team began to redevelop the brand.
"From being in the harsh sun all day, wind beaten out on the motorbikes and covered in dust after a day in the sheep yards, our skin really showed the signs of being in these conditions," says Emma. "We needed to find a solution to nurture our skin at the end of the day, along with wanting to use these wonderful ingredients we found ourselves working with."
They first became intrigued by lanolin, after sorting wool in the shearing sheds and noticing how soft their hands were afterwards.
"We quickly worked out that this ingredient, that had been used for over 100 years yet lost its popularity, was an amazing hydrator and barrier protector," says Emma.
Intrigued by hemp and its multiple benefits, this was then added to the equation, while Emma says honey was a no-brainer as it was important for the pollination of their crops. "Soon we realised we had the workings of our three hero skincare ingredients," she says.
First came Farmbalm, followed by a small range of products designed for the face (think cleanser, toner, moisturiser and face oil).
Surely generations of innovative farming has never looked so radiant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.