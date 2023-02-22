Every fibre of Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana wants to play with his heart on his sleeve and a win-at-all-costs mentality.
But when it keeps being detrimental to his team and his bank account, he knows he's got to be smarter.
Rapana was put on report and sin-binned in two separate incidents in Canberra's 36-4 trial defeat to the Tigers on the weekend.
He was only charged for the second offence, a high hit on Adam Doueihi, and though he escaped suspension, the $3,000 fine was not received well at home as his wife is expecting their second child and is due any day now.
"No time on the sideline, but the missus is not so relieved. The pockets are a bit empty," Rapana told The Canberra Times.
"I need to clean that up. It's happening far too regularly.
"Obviously it was a massive accident, but I've got to tidy that up."
Rapana put his actions down to his competitive nature, but is determined to find that balance between playing his firebrand of footy and not hurting the Raiders.
"I just have a crack," he said.
Rapana brings that willingness to help the team every time he steps onto the field, whether through his fierce competitive streak or being a versatile back for coach Ricky Stuart to utilise in multiple positions.
Xavier Savage's broken jaw opened the door for Rapana to feature in the No.1 jersey like he did in parts last season.
Rapana is ready if needed at fullback again, but at this stage of his career, in the last year of his current contract, the experienced winger said he would prefer to stay out wide.
"I won't be playing fullback. My legs are too old for that. It's off the cards," Rapana said.
"I can go back and help, but I've made it very known to Stick [Stuart] that I'm a winger. I'm 33 now."
Sebastian Kris started in Rapana's place against the Tigers in a late change by Stuart, perhaps signalling that shift, and Kris has been training at fullback.
Rapana said he has faith in whoever Stuart chooses in the position while Savage is out.
"We've got a lot of young talent," Rapana said. "Seb's been training there, but there's plenty of options. I'm happy to swap here and there to help him out if needed."
The arrival of another child does put things in perspective for Rapana as he nears the end of his playing days, and serves as an extra motivator.
"I also want to play well because I'm getting towards the end of my career," he said.
"My time is not far away so as long as my body holds up and my form is still going well, I'll keep playing. I can't complain, I'm still playing pretty good.
"No matter how old you get, you have to make improvements and stay on top of your game because there are a lot of young boys pushing for spots.
"I'm willing to share my experience, but I want to keep earning my spot to stay in the first grade side."
Like most in the Raiders squad, Rapana was disappointed in his efforts in their final trial. He admits they've got work to do before round one in Townsville, but is confident in the potential they possess.
If anything, it could be a good thing that no one is expecting the Raiders to do well after their pre-season display.
"I always say we're a better team when we're underdogs, so it's not a bad position to be in," Rapana said.
"We want to win every game regardless if it's a trial," he added. "The positive is that it was just a trial and those are the games you can afford to lose.
"I know we're not happy about it and have done lots of review on where we went wrong."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
