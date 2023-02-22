Murrumbateman Village Market this weekend

Fancy a short drive to the country this weekend? And a market?
The Murrumbateman Village Market is on Saturday on the Village Green, under the oak trees of the local recreation grounds.
The markets run from 9am to 1pm on Saturday in the village just north of Canberra.
Browse stalls offering fresh produce, plants, wine, coffee, blueberry ice cream, cupcakes, tools, books and more.
There is also live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.