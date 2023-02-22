The Canberra Times
Pathways to Politics program inspiring and uniting women from all sides of politics

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
Member for Reid Sally Sitou during Question Time last year. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

All the women had something in common - they wanted to serve the community and make Australia a better place, says Sally Sitou, the federal member for Reid. These women weren't on the same team nor even from the same political party. They were on a pathway to political life.

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

