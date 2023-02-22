All the women had something in common - they wanted to serve the community and make Australia a better place, says Sally Sitou, the federal member for Reid. These women weren't on the same team nor even from the same political party. They were on a pathway to political life.
That was 2021 and now Pathways to Politics, a program devised specifically to boost the number of Australian women in politics, is set to be launched in the ACT on Thursday through the University of Canberra. It's the brainchild of Carol Schwartz of the Trawalla Foundation, run by Meredith Martin, of the University of Melbourne and built on Harvard's 20-year-old program, "From Harvard Square to Oval Office". By year's end, every state and territory bar Western Australia and Tasmania will have the program but there are plans for those locations too.
Ms Schwartz, a longstanding investor in gender equality, says she reached a tipping point nearly 10 years ago when she realised there was only one woman sitting at the federal cabinet table.
"With equal representation I believe politics would look and feel different. It will impact the political culture, decision making, collaboration, and ultimately better reflect community needs," says Schwartz.
The program now has 300 graduates, with 28 electoral successes, including five who've been re-elected. Not all graduates decide to run but everyone wants to know more about the process and the politicking. The goal is 1000 graduates by 2028 - just 12 years after it started. Says Ms Sitou: "I ended up really thinking about a role for me in political life and that I ought to step up. So when the opportunity presented itself, I was primed."
It's a non-partisan program - the Liberal Party's Katie Allen was the very first federal parliamentarian to be an alumna.
"One of the most powerful aspects of the Pathways to Politics program is laying the groundwork for a multipartisan approach. A lot of what gets done isn't necessarily reflected on the front page of the newspaper. It happens in the corridors and committee rooms of Canberra," says Dr Allen.
Ms Sitou says the program gave her courage - and just two years later, she's in federal parliament
"It gave me an opportunity to meet with people who were interested in politics and the public service across the political spectrum ... a really supportive group" she says.
And she has a little secret she'd like to share. Obviously, she's loyal to her own party but sometimes finds herself barracking for someone "not of my political stripe but in it for the right reasons".
There was one really significant moment for Ms Sitou.
"We had to think about our values and why we were interested and what we wanted to achieve. That is something every aspiring politician should have to do," she says.
Applications for the program will open on March 6. Meredith Martin, the director of the founding program at the University of Melbourne, says there is tough competition for the available spaces with a robust selection process.
Says Schwartz: "We have had such strong feedback from our 300 alumna nationally - they greatly value the skills, confidence and networks gained, and represent a growing community who intend to do politics differently. I am proud of the momentum we are building, we are literally changing the face of Australian politics."
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
