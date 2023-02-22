That was 2021 and now Pathways to Politics, a program devised specifically to boost the number of Australian women in politics, is set to be launched in the ACT on Thursday through the University of Canberra. It's the brainchild of Carol Schwartz of the Trawalla Foundation, run by Meredith Martin, of the University of Melbourne and built on Harvard's 20-year-old program, "From Harvard Square to Oval Office". By year's end, every state and territory bar Western Australia and Tasmania will have the program but there are plans for those locations too.