The ACT government wants one contractor with a plan to use zero-emissions trucks in its fleet to deliver all Canberra's waste collection services.
The contract will also pave the way for a city-wide roll out of food waste collections for households and businesses.
The contractor will also be required to demonstrate it can use zero-emissions vehicles, such as electric- or hydrogen-powered trucks, to collect rubbish in Canberra.
The government said it would be the first time a single waste collection contract covers household waste, recycling, green waste and bulky waste collections.
There would be no changes to household waste collection under the contract, which would also include provisions to require the company to deliver secure employment, the government said.
City Services Minister Chris Steel the ACT would continue its nation-leading climate action by requiring the waste industry to demonstrate zero-emissions trucks in Canberra.
"As we build a sustainable city with more waste services, we are delivering our election commitment to provide good, secure local jobs along the way," Mr Steel said.
Draft tender documents will be presented to interested firms on Thursday, with a two-week comment period before a finalised tender is issued within another two months.
The government said the draft tender documents included a requirement that the contractor develop a transition plan to achieve zero emissions and offer employment to employees of outgoing contractors with the same conditions.
A spokesman for Mr Steel declined to provide the draft tender documents to The Canberra Times on Wednesday.
The government expects the contract to be signed later this year and to cover an eight-year term.
An electric garbage truck was trialled in Canberra for a fortnight in April 2022. The truck, converted from a diesel model, had a range of 190 kilometres and can run at a top speed of 100km/h. A full battery charge lasted eight hours.
A trial of food and organic waste collections began in November 2021 across 5000 households in Belconnen, Bruce, Cook and Macquarie. Weekly garbage collections were reduced to fortnightly as part of the trial while residents had weekly organic and garden waste pick ups.
The ACT government's materials recovery facility, which handles recycling, was completely destroyed by a fire in late December, forcing the government to stockpile recycling.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
