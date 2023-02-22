ASIO director-general Mike Burgess's philippic against the Australia's espionage threat is clearly a wake-up call to a defence and national security establishment which may have become dangerously complacent since the end of the Cold War.
In his annual threat assessment on Tuesday night Mr Burgess also singled out academic and commercial interests who have pressured his organisation to adopt a softer approach.
Mr Burgess is well aware any change in the strategic environment is mirrored - and often eclipsed - by an uptick in covert activity.
The war in Europe, shifts in the power balance in the Middle East, and the push by China to create a hegemony in the Indo Pacific have all contributed to creating a dangerously unstable geopolitical environment.
The decade and a bit of relative global stability that followed the fall of the Berlin wall is a distant memory. Now, instead of two superpowers, there are three.
Pakistan and India became nuclear powers in the late 1990s, North Korea tested its first atomic bomb in 2006 and Iran has shown no sign it has given up on its nuclear ambitions.
And, thanks to our strategic location and a complex web of alliances and agreements including "five eyes", the "quad", ANZUS and now AUKUS, Australia is in the thick of things.
It should come as no surprise that hostile actors in the pay of foreign powers are beavering away to ferret out our national secrets and to influence events.
The only real eyebrow raiser in Mr Burgess's address was the frankness of his revelations and the forceful way he expressed himself.
One can only wonder, for example, at the sheer stupidity of people - presumably defence and security personnel and ADF members - who disclose their security clearances on social media. Intelligence seems to be in very short supply in intelligence and defence.
Mr Burgess's characterisation of this behaviour as "reckless" and "unprofessional" is far too kind. It is actually stupid, boastful and arrogant. It should also result in those responsible having their clearances reviewed. Stupidity should have consequences.
The spy chief made special mention of attempts to duchess "influential journalists" with all expenses paid "study trips" to foreign countries: "The watchers are being watched, the reporters are being reported on, the press is being pressed," he said.
While one would hope most journalists would be savvy enough to smell a rat, some would find the offer of a junket very enticing.
It would be a mistake to assume Mr Burgess's remarks are limited to perceived adversaries such as China, North Korea, Russia and Iran.
Many of our allies have a long history of looking over the shoulders of their friends. When Theodore Roosevelt's "Great White Fleet" visited Sydney in 1908 its officers charted local fortifications.
Mr Burgess also spoke of former ADF members who had received lucrative offers from foreign governments to "train" their forces. That's a nice euphemism for selling information on ADF techniques and capabilities to potential enemies.
It is a sad fact that some individuals, who Mr Burgess described as "top tools", not "top guns", have such a callous disregard for their former mates that they will do this.
That door needs to be slammed shut immediately. One way to do that could be to cancel the ex-service benefits of anybody foolish enough to take part in such a mercenary and treasonous activity.
Those who are willing to compromise the security of the country they once swore to defend have forfeited rights to its support.
Perhaps it is time to return to the days when posters proclaimed: "loose lips sink ships".
