ASIO boss Mike Burgess's wake up call is timely

By The Canberra Times
Updated February 23 2023 - 9:46am, first published 5:30am
ASIO director-general Mike Burgess. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess's philippic against the Australia's espionage threat is clearly a wake-up call to a defence and national security establishment which may have become dangerously complacent since the end of the Cold War.

