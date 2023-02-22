ACT Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney has declared the pressure will be on the NSW Waratahs to perform in Friday night's Super Rugby season opener.
The Waratahs are the popular pick to top the Australian conference. Players and coaches have not been shy about their desire to knock the Brumbies off their perch, starting this weekend.
NSW officials have spent the week drumming up support for the side and promoting their desire to turn the new Sydney Football Stadium into a fortress.
The talk has led to expectations of a round-one victory and the Waratahs will not want to disappoint in front of a likely crowd of more than 30,000 fans.
"There's been a lot of chat about how they've put on a lot of mass, big bodies, they want to dominate us physically," McInerney said.
"The pressure's on them to win their supporters back. Last year they were pretty good, for them to go one better, it puts pressure on them."
McInerney is preparing for a one-on-one battle with Wallabies hooker Dave Porecki on Friday night.
The match presents an opportunity for the 27-year-old to prove he belongs at this level, however he's focused on remaining relaxed in the lead up to the contest.
"I don't want to play the game too early, I'll try and stay relaxed," he said.
"Going up against Porecki, he's played a lot of Test matches in the last 12 months. There's no pressure, it's exciting to play guys like that, just to see where your games at."
