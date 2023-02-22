Burger Villains is marking a milestone with their fourth Canberra store to open in Mitchell on Saturday.
To celebrate, the chain is giving a free burger to the first 100 customers.
Doors open at noon Saturday.
The 100th customer will also score a $100 Burger Villains voucher and the 200th customer will score a $200 Burger Villains voucher.
READ MORE:
The other stores are in Tuggeranong, Phillip and Page. The same menu will be available at Mitchell.
Burger Villains' newest location is at 43 Brookes Street, Mitchell. It'll be open noon to 9pm daily from Saturday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.