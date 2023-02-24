This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
My friend Wayne had a pet rock. It arrived in a carefully packed box, nestled in a bed of scented wood shavings along with a lengthy instruction manual. I was jealous. Who wouldn't be?
"They're a joke," said my mother. "If you want one, grab a pebble from the garden."
But it wasn't the same. I knew it. Wayne knew it. And Gary Dahl, the inventor of the pet rock craze in the 1970s, understood it better than anyone.
We love to be part of something. FOMO - Fear of Missing Out - is hard wired into our genes.
Dahl had been a struggling Californian advertising writer when friends complained to him about the constant demands of caring for their pets. Dahl joked he didn't have a problem. His pet rock was a well-behaved delight.
They laughed. Dahl was inspired. He drafted an owner's manual for pet rocks, including tricks it could be taught like "playing dead". He sourced cheap pebbles from a Mexican beach and, within months of launching, sold and made millions.
People got the joke, of course. But that didn't stop them wanting one because Homo Envious always wants what others have. Preferably more of it.
Imagine if someone began flogging pet rocks these days. Oh hang on, they already do. They're called cryptocurrencies - that baffling (to many) digital currency making billionaires out of a few and paupers out of many.
Don't just take my word for it. "Crypto is a complete sideshow," says Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the global investment bank JPMorgan Chase. "Crypto [is] like pet rocks."
Oh, but so much better. Yes, crypto provides the same smug satisfaction of being a part of a movement others don't get or understand. But it also offers the prospect of making a fortune like the one Gary Dahl made out of something with no intrinsic value.
You don't have to understand the technological babble surrounding crypto, or the pseudo-philosophical beliefs spouted by its glassy-eyed zealots, to know something smelly is afoot.
Cryptocurrencies have long been touted as the future of financial transactions because the digital public ledger underpinning it all, an ingenious technology known as the blockchain, eliminates the need for banks to verify transactions and impose fees.
But in an already near-cashless society, critics say crypto now looks more like a solution searching for a problem. Unlike shares or paper money, digital coins have little value in the real world. Worse, mounting evidence suggests that much of the crypto movement is nothing more than a series of elaborate Ponzi schemes, useful only for money laundering, child exploitation and scam artists.
Last year's collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX involved the loss of more than $8 billion, including the retirement funds of tens of thousands of true believers, triggering a meltdown in the value of coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Similar outfits like FTX continue operating without any significant oversight.
"This is a virus," is the verdict of crypto expert Professor Nicholas Weaver of the International Computer Science Institute. "Its harms are substantial. It has enabled billion dollar criminal enterprises. It has enabled venture capitalists to do security fraud as their business. It has sucked people in."
You may know some. I've had neighbours, husbands of friends, a nephew (crypto seems to be a blokey thing) constantly proselytising about the glorious future of Bitcoin and how it will upend the Establishment.
But none have made a profit. Most have lost money because they were latecomers. Ponzi schemes rely on people like them because new entrants are always needed to supply the cash to pay off those already on the inside.
When I ask them how the current craze for cryptocurrencies differs from the great Tulip Bubble of 1634 - a mania that boosted the value of tulip bulbs six times higher than the average Dutch salary before inevitably collapsing - they share the same blank stare of those who care nothing for the lessons of the past.
The question is: how much regulation should there be? How much responsibility should society assume for gamblers risking their life savings on nothing more than a digital roll of the dice?
Gary Dahl used his pet rock fortune to launch an advertising company he called Rock Bottom. He understood - and appreciated - the maxim that a sucker is born every minute. Dahl loved hearing his secretary answer the phone: "Good morning. You've reached Rock Bottom."
You can't help feeling it's a greeting many crypto wannabe millionaires will be whispering to their reflections in the mirror very soon.
THEY SAID IT: "Stay away from it. It's a mirage. In terms of cryptocurrencies I can say almost with certainty that they will come to a bad ending." - Warren Buffett
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
