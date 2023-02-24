Old Donald says: "My favourite le Carre novel has always remained The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and the Richard Burton film was also brilliant. I was young and impressionable and frankly the line or theme was virtually new to me: the terrible, frustrating sadness, the hopelessness, so well offered to us by Burton, seemed in later books to be transferred to a sense of Spy versus Spy (see Mad Comics); but in this one it was blood raw. The novel had an enormous effect on this young teacher/uni student, having grown up under the Menzies regime. It was in fact a revelation."