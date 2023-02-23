On the anniversary of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, we should rethink what happens next. In particular, could showing greater compassion for the Russian people hasten the end of the war?
Our sympathy and support are rightly focused on Ukrainians whose lives and homes have been devastated. For many of us, sympathy for Russians is unthinkable.
But spare a thought for the Russian people who are also victims of Putin's war: the tens of thousands of Russian soldiers killed and maimed, many of them forced conscripts; their shattered families; the anti-war and opposition activists who have lost their jobs, been imprisoned or worse; the young men who have fled Russia fearing conscription; the business leaders, journalists and lawmakers who have suffered "sudden Russian death syndrome" after disagreeing with Putin.
Australia and other nations should show empathy for Russians not just for humane reasons, but because only the Russian people can end this war, without sowing seeds of the next one.
Putin is preparing for a long war. To maintain his national war effort, Putin needs soldiers, guns, money and technology. Above all, he needs the support of the Russian people, or at least their acquiescence. By publicly sympathising with them, the West can help inspire and embolden ordinary Russians to withdraw this support.
Given Putin's pervasive repression and propaganda, the true level of Russian popular support for the war is unclear. There appeared to be strong early support, but more recent reports suggest that only one in four Russians now support the war. In any case, it is clear enough that tens of millions, mainly older Russians still support the war and tens of millions especially younger Russians oppose it.
Those favouring peace are to be found throughout Russia, from school teachers and journalists to the military and the government.
So long as Russia's war maintains significant popular support, the war will continue.
Even if NATO provides enough weaponry for Ukraine to blast out the Russian troops, the consequences will likely be disastrous: Tens of thousands more Ukrainian and Russian deaths and a humiliated, belligerent and unstable Russia, like post-World War I Germany, spoiling for rearmament and revenge.
There are also more direct implications for Australia. If this war is resolved by guns alone, then the message to other rising powers, including China, is less "don't pick a fight with the West" and more, "if you fight the West, make sure you have more, bigger and smarter guns".
This is a recipe for an escalating global arms race, not a more peaceful world.
A less destructive resolution is possible if the drive for peace emerges from Russia itself.
Putin's Kremlin is increasingly militaristic, but Russians are no more intrinsically warlike than Westerners. Centuries of attacks from the West have left Russians with scars of scepticism, if not paranoia, about the West's intentions.
Many Russians fear of the West, just as the West fears Russia. This is why Putin spent so much of this week's State of the Nation address stoking such fears, claiming that "the Western elites... started this war" and plan to "finish [Russia] off once and for all."
Western leaders, including Biden, Macron, Scholz, Sunak and Albanese should respond, by using traditional and social media to address the Russian people directly (spoken, dubbed or subtitled in Russian).
Early in the war, Biden and Boris Johnson briefly addressed the Russian people, but this is not nearly enough.
While not all Russians access foreign internet sources, most of them know someone who does. This was illustrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger's powerful appeal to the Russian people which was widely shared in Russia.
This is not about inciting "regime change" in Russia. It is about speaking to the majority of Russians who, like people everywhere, want a peaceful, free and prosperous future. The messages do not need to be homogenous, but they should include:
Such statements can be made credibly without compromising other fundamental principles, such as:
Sympathy alone will not achieve peace, but nor will guns alone, nor sanctions alone.
We should learn from history. After the First World War, the Allies imposed punitive reparations on a defeated Germany. This led to the rise of Hitler and Nazism and World War II. After World War II, the victorious Allies chose a wiser course; investing billions in rebuilding Europe, Germany and Japan. The result was an era of unprecedented prosperity and relative peace.
If we treat the Russian people as our enemy, that is what we encourage them to become. If we regard them as fellow victims of the war and potential allies for peace, we may build a safer world.
