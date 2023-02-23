The Canberra Times
Chris Dunstan | Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine is not necessarily the Russian people's war

By Chris Dunstan
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:48am, first published 5:30am
On the anniversary of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, we should rethink what happens next. In particular, could showing greater compassion for the Russian people hasten the end of the war?

