When Tony Trimingham and Marion McConnell discovered their sons were struggling with heroin addiction they were shunned by the law and had no where to turn for help.
Mr Trimingham's 23-year-old son Damien died on this day 26 years ago from a drug overdose.
In the 18 months that Damien had been using drugs, Mr Trimingham found there were no real support services for his son and family. Damien died just 12 months later.
"There was no real support for families, I was hitting brick walls," he said.
"When I was looking for help, I couldn't find it. I would like to think Damien was the sort of person who eventually would have found his way out of his troubles. When someone passes, there's no, there's no hope, of course."
Since Damien's death 26 years ago, more than 20,000 people have died from drug overdoses.
The ACT government has announced the establishment of a new service for families who have been affected by drug use.
Mr Trimingham's organisation Family Drug Support will be administering the 12-month pilot program launched by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith which will include face-to-face, online education and support for families.
Fearing police intimidation and unnecessary laws that punish people for taking drugs and leaving their families without adequate support, Mr Trimingham and Ms McConnell have spent the last 20 years trying to change these laws.
"There was no support available, it was treated as a criminal offence and I believe that if it had been treated as a health issue, my son could have still been alive today," Ms McConnell said.
When Ms McConnell looks back at her late son's life, she remembers all of his outstanding achievements, from gaining a distinction in the Australasian Mathematics Competition to being in the top 9 per cent in the ACT in the Year 12 Certificate.
She also remembers the terrible night on the oval when he overdosed on heroin.
"That was the night I knew our drug laws were unjust and counterproductive. Instead of getting the support and treatment he and his family needed, we were confronted with the strong arm of the law," Ms McConnell said.
"Fearing police hounding him to find out his dealer, he took a hurried holiday, away from the help he needed, and it was then that he overdosed and died alone."
Ms McConnell and her late husband Brian founded Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform (FFDLR) in 1995 which has been raising awareness and promoting evidence based policies for government.
These traumatic events left scars in many families across Australia, especially in Mr Trimingham and Ms McConnell's cases, and they are welcoming the support by the ACT government.
"Our families are the ones who fail to bear the brunt of what drugs do. So we don't ever want to do that. So our task is to listen and support people to get them to look after themselves so that they can effectively look after the person who is using drugs," Mr Trimingham said.
"This announcement is so welcome and will enable us to establish a team in the ACT to deliver our services directly to families affected by alcohol and other drugs."
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023.
