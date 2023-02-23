Nick Kyrgios has lapped up comparisons to Happy Gilmore, revealed his grand slam aspirations, and taken a swipe at tennis legends and the media in a wide-ranging interview on a popular podcast.
The Canberran appeared on Impaulsive, the podcast hosted by internet personality-turned-boxer Logan Paul, during the American's recent visit to Australia.
Kyrgios agreed with the podcast hosts that included Mike Majlak and George Janko in comparing him to a Happy Gilmore-like figure in the tennis world with his on-court antics, indifference to the tennis profession and off-court style.
When asked if he's "infiltrated culture", Kyrgios said it's what he's "tried to do".
"I've been singled out for the last five years of my career. The only person who dresses differently," he said. "I love the NBA, I love the culture in America. It's been a hard five years.
"I've been a big role model for the youth and [I'm] just [about] being yourself."
Kyrgios took aim at the media for branding him a "bad boy", and questioned why he's earned that title, despite admitting he had broken "a couple thousand" racquets in his tennis career - and telling the podcasters he didn't condone his own behaviour.
"I'm definitely not [the bad boy]. They've just branded me this ever since I came on tour," he said.
"I don't care anymore," he added later. "I go into a press conference and I know at any moment I can say something controversial and it's going to blow up."
Kyrgios said he struggled with the media and managing his blossoming tennis career and all it demanded from him when he started out.
After he made the Wimbledon quarter-finals at 19, he felt as though he hadn't lived up to his hype in the years that followed, and revealed how "negative" coverage got to him.
Just three or four years ago, he said he would drink "five or six times a week" while competing on tour.
But now Kyrgios believes he is more mature, and said last year was "the most serious" he was about tennis, crediting his girlfriend for giving him greater confidence.
"I was the most normal kid... I didn't think I was going to be one of the biggest tennis players and then it all happened overnight when I beat Nadal [in 2014]," the 27-year-old said.
"I didn't know how to deal with it. It was a lot, especially for my personality. I don't really like the attention.
"I think it's stupid when people want photos. I just don't get it. [Fans] are pretty disrespectful at times."
On the topic of grand slams, Kyrgios joked that had he defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, he might have retired "at least for a year or two".
"[Tennis] is more of a hobby for me to be honest," he said, on his relaxed approach to the game.
However the world No. 19 backs himself to still win an elusive major, to add to his seven career titles, even if it's just for the "haters".
"Tennis is brutal," he said. "It's tough because you play four or five hours and then you have one day off and then you have to do it again. Then that's seven times in a row to win a grand slam, so it's almost impossible.
"I think I can win a grand slam," he added. "Wimbledon I was right there. I was two sets away. I won the first set and I thought this is it. And then I just didn't stay in the moment and he stayed super composed.
"I feel like I could do that. But it's weird, I feel like it's not even for me though.
"I feel like it's for everyone else. All the haters as well. I could finally just rest. I could just go home and sleep in my bed and not deal with the s---."
Kyrgios waded into the GOAT - greatest of all time - debate in tennis on the podcast too, christening Novak Djokovic as his pick.
"I think [Roger] Federer [in tennis] and [Michael] Jordan [in the NBA] are very similar but I think Novak statistically is better," he said.
When asked if Pete Sampras, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi could challenge Djokovic, Kyrgios was adamant.
"No way," he said.
"Because I think Jordan could still play [in the NBA] in this era, whereas those guys would get absolutely snipped in this era."
Kyrgios is stepping up his rehab since surgery on a knee injury which forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open, but his return to the court is still unknown.
Earlier this month he fronted ACT Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to common assault, admitting he pushed his former girlfriend Chiara Passari in a 2021 argument.
Magistrate Beth Campbell dismissed the charge after considering all the details of the case, and no conviction was recorded.
