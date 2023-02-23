The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calls for govt to detail what support prisoners will have to quit smoking before tobacco ban in Alexander Maconochie Centre

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alexander Maconochie Centre, where prisoners face a forthcoming smoking ban. Picture by Karleen Minney

Prisoners in Canberra's jail and the Legislative Assembly need more information about what support detainees will have to quit smoking when tobacco is banned behind bars, a parliamentary inquiry has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.