Lucky the Oscars are next month because Raiders legend Laurie Daley and current star Josh Papali'i surely deserve an Academy Award after their performances in the latest ad for Canberra law firm United Legal.
The boys have pulled out their acting chops for the United Legal spruik, which is in the grand tradition of so-bad-it's-good advertising. Maybe even up there with the Where Do You Get It? ads.
Someone on Reddit accurately described the low-rent spirit of the production as: "The ads you see on telly when your parents take you on holiday in a different state vibe."
The ad, which debuted this week for the personal injury law firm in Fyshwick, shows Papali'i waking up in hospital with new breast implants - "Oh, what? I thought I was getting a mole removed?" - and Daley fully committing to the role of a tradie being zapped at work. There may have been some method acting involved, it's so convincing. The ad is about people seeking help for medical negligence or worker's compensation.
Papali'i said on Wednesday the ad was already getting a reaction.
"I've got that many text messages last night saying it was so cringe, but it's good fun," the fan-favourite prop said. "You get paid well to do it too. I think it's my third or fourth commercial for the company, it's always good fun. The boys give you stick about it but it's all good fun."
So was Lozza the worst actor?
"Mate, he was going hard out and he was worse than me," Papali'i said.
"It was good fun to actually meet Laurie properly and spend a few hours talking to the Raiders legend. He's got a bit of history at this club and he was awesome to learn off."
Daley, obviously now in demand as an actor, filming a responsible gambling ad on Thursday, said the United Legal ad was just making people laugh.
"It's getting plenty of traction, because even on our radio program people are ringing in and talking about it," he said.
"People are just laughing. It's been good."
Daley said Papali'i had got it wrong about his acting ability.
"He's obviously more experienced, because he did them last year," Daley said.
"But I reckon for a little cameo experience, and my first time doing them I did a better job than Papa. But, again, the people will judge."
It was an engrossing performance by Daley.
"That's what I do - I'm either all in or all out," he said, with a laugh.
