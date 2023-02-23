The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Laurie Daley, Josh Papali'i feature in ad for Canberra law firm United Legal

By Megan Doherty, Caden Helmers
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lucky the Oscars are next month because Raiders legend Laurie Daley and current star Josh Papali'i surely deserve an Academy Award after their performances in the latest ad for Canberra law firm United Legal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.