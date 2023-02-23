Canberra trainer Todd Smart is confident bargain buy Love Shuck will topple a host of highly-fancied, and expensive, runners in Friday's Black Opal Preview.
The gelding was purchased for $6000 at last year's Scone yearling sales, a fraction of the cost of some of his rivals.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Tu Qui Santuzza was a $400,000 buy and is currently the short-priced favourite, while Michael Freedman's Allaboutella set the owners back $430,000.
Annabel Neasham hasn't been afraid to open the chequebook since transitioning to full-time training and paid $500,000 for Big Demeanor. Among the ownership group is a member of the Dubai royal family.
While Love Shuck has a $6000 price tag, Smart has always felt he snagged a bargain when he purchased the gelding and he expects that to be clear on Friday.
"We went to the sales thinking he would be $30,000, he went for $6000," Smart said. "Sometimes you get lucky like that. My bloodstock agent identified him for me and I hope he shows us what he's capable of."
While Love Shuck is yet to race, the stable has good reason to hold a high opinion of the gelding.
The two-year-old is unbeaten in three trials and Smart knows the biggest challenge is ensuring the horse makes it to the barriers on Friday.
Love Shuck was set to contest the inaugural running of the $50,000 Clan O'Sullivan, the first leg of the new Canberra Speed Series, however was scratched after dislodging jockey Billy Owen on the way to the barriers.
Since then he has completed two trials and Smart is confident history will not repeat itself.
"We had to do a bit of work with him at home," he said. "He's a quirky horse, we've had to make him more familiar with the track but we're getting there.
"Damon Budler knows him back to front, he rides him in track work so will help him stay comfortable."
