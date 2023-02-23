ACT Brumbies coach Stpehen Larkham smiles when Darren Coleman's name comes up.
The two are close friends, having crossed paths in Canberra more than a decade ago. Coleman was in charge of the Brumbies Academy, while Larkham was taking the first steps in his transition to coaching.
It's a process the current NSW Waratahs coach had commenced 10 years earlier, and the pair quickly clicked.
While their careers have taken vastly different paths since 2010, both men have remained in contact.
So in many ways it's fitting Larkham's second stint as Brumbies coach officially commences against the Coleman-led Waratahs.
The pair are sure to be all smiles when they catch up post-match, however this week has been all business.
Larkham didn't need any added motivation in targeting a win on Friday night, but the personal rivalry adds a new dimension to his mindset when the two teams run on to the Sydney Football Stadium turf.
"The exciting thing is the contest on the weekend, the challenge on the weekend," Larkham said. "Sometimes a bit of luck goes into these games, I know both teams have prepared really well.
"I'm looking forward to having that challenge with DC. Even though it's the players that are doing it, DC and I have got a little side bet going on at the moment."
Larkham's relationship with Coleman is a sign of the greater collaborative spirit between the Australian Super Rugby franchises.
The bonds were starting to strengthen before the Brumbies legend moved to Ireland and they have only accelerated since then.
Ultimately, the goal is to lift the standard of Australian rugby across the board and ensure all teams are competitive each season.
It helps many of the coaches have worked together in the past. Coaches from four of the five Super Rugby franchises combined to lead Australia A on two tours in 2022 and the feedback from the relaunch of the development program was largely positive.
Larkham quickly recognised the benefits of the increased collaboration upon his return and he's confident it will lead to sustained success.
"There were some pretty good steps taken before I left to go overseas," Larkham said. "There was an agreement between the Super Rugby teams that we'd start to share the data and we'd be a little bit more open to having good conversations outside the season.
"You don't want to give away any of your strategies or tactics coming into games but post-season there's generally been a really good wrap up the last couple of seasons around how we play and what we can do better. That's definitely going to benefit the Wallabies going forward."
While Coleman has been coaching for more than 20 years, he has largely toiled away in anonymity.
That all changed last season, when his arrival triggered a remarkable turnaround for the Waratahs.
From a winless campaign in 2021, the side progressed to the quarter-finals in 2022 and they are the popular pick to top the Australian conference this year.
Larkham isn't surprised by the level of success and knows his team must be at their best on Friday.
"There's some really good coaches in the Super Rugby competition at the moment," he said. "A lot of them have come out of some sort of playing career, whether it's club, Super Rugby or international. DC's another one of those, he's a tremendous mind, he's got so much experience coaching multiple different levels in different countries around the world.
"He's only going to add to the intellectual property of knowledge for players in Australia."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
