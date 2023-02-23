The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Half-a-million to call northside home as ACT charts path to 784,000 residents by 2060

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 24 2023 - 7:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Dickson resident Elena Mitchell has picked life on the northside, where the population is expected to boom over the next four decades. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's northside will nearly double in population size over the next four decades to house more than half-a-million people, taking in about 65 per cent of the capital's residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.